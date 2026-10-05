Teams Already Circling On Edvinsson Trade, One Eastern Club Reportedly Leading the Pack

The Simon Edvinsson trade market is already taking shape, and Detroit’s unsigned defenseman has no shortage of suitors. In a recent report, one insider suggested that the Philadelphia Flyers might be among the early aggressors in an attempt to pry Edvinsson out of Detroit.

Elliotte Friedman said on The FAN Hockey Show that the Philadelphia Flyers are “one of the teams circling around on Edvinsson.” The report comes just after Friedman revealed the Red Wings have started checking the market on the 23-year-old, who is reportedly frustrated by how long his contract talks have dragged on.

Why the Flyers Might Make Sense

Notwithstanding the fact that the Flyers have already proven their intent is to be aggressive this season, Edvinsson brings size and mobility. Why wouldn’t they like him?

At 6-foot-6 and 222 pounds, he skates well for a big defenseman, and he has 60 points in 175 NHL games. Fans pushing for a deal also point to his possession numbers. Last season he drove 51.2 percent of shot attempts, while no Flyers defenseman topped 47.6 percent.

This is a player that many believe the Red Wings have dropped the ball on. Analysts have suggested that not getting him signed to a long-term deal was a missed opportunity, and now that Edvinsson prefers a trade to re-signing, it’s a chance for a team like the Flyers to lock up a solid young piece that could be part of a strong core moving forward.

One analyst argued that Cam York, a 25-year-old left-shot defenseman signed through 2030, would likely have to be part of any return. That said, it’s unclear what the Red Wings might want in return. The assumption is that the ask would be high.

There are also reports that the Red Wings might be open to options, given that they are also trying to trade Dylan Larkin. With two players on the market, Detroit could almost literally rebuild their roster.

Other Teams in The Mix on Edvinsson

The Flyers may not be alone. David Pagnotta said on The Sheet Podcast that other clubs have been poking around, adding he is “very curious” about the Seattle Kraken, along with a few others. If there is a booming buyers’ market, this will only drive up the price on the player.

Detroit will likely field calls, but reports are that they still believe an extension is possible and that a deal with Edvinsson can get done. Even though he’s frustrated at the fact that he showed up to camp and the Red Wings chose not to sign him, it doesn’t mean a relationship can’t be repaired.

Nothing is imminent, including a deal to the Flyers. Just because they’ve shown early interest, it does not mean the Red Wings are open to discussion, nor has an offer been tabled.

There is a deadline on a trade, but the Red Wings clearly aren’t panicking. But with several teams reportedly interested and a market check underway, the situation could move fast.