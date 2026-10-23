$70 Million Flyers Star’s Future Becomes Clear Amid Trade Talk

The Philadelphia Flyers are struggling to start the season and need to shake things up. Despite relatively high hopes after making the playoffs a year ago, Philadelphia is currently tied for the worst win rate in the Eastern Conference. Because of this, general manager Daniel Briere is expected to make a significant move if things do not turn around.

Perhaps the easiest way to strike a big trade is to offload a key player or two. While this could happen in Philadelphia, The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz does not believe it will involve Travis Konecny. The winger was surprisingly linked with a trade out of town in recent weeks. Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco initially fueled the speculation by claiming that the organization was growing frustrated with the star.

Nevertheless, Kurz is now quite firm on Konecny’s future with the Philadelphia Flyers. “Moving him in the near future is incredibly unlikely,” declared Kurz. “Konecny has led the Flyers in scoring the last five seasons, and this is still a team that struggles to create offense… He’s probably the one player more than any other who has voiced his commitment to the organization and expressed a desire to win here.”

As the reporter points out, Konecny only just signed an eight-year, $70 million extension ($8.75 million AAV) in 2024. The veteran also has a full no-trade clause for the next few seasons, and he just had a new home built in the Philadelphia area. Because of this, Briere would essentially have to force the star out of town. According to Kurz, the Flyers exec is not that type of GM.

Philadelphia Flyers Need a Healthy Travis Konecny in Their Lineup

Konecny has been limited to just five appearances with the Philadelphia Flyers so far this season. The winger suffered a seemingly minor ankle injury after blocking a shot on October 8. Although he is currently sidelined, the issue is not expected to be a significant problem.

It is safe to say that the Flyers need Konecny back in their lineup. Philadelphia’s offense is averaging just 1.67 goals per game over their first 12 matchups of the campaign. This particular figure is the worst rate of any team in the NHL. As Kurz alluded to, the Philadelphia Flyers have relied on the star to create offense in past years. In fact, Konecny racked up 273 points in his last 295 games before this season.

Philadelphia Wants to Acquire a Star Center

While the Philadelphia Flyers are expected to keep Konecny, Briere could still offload another forward. The team has a plethora of quality wingers, but not enough depth at center. As a result, the Flyers would love to make a swap deal. Briere would almost certainly strike a deal with the Detroit Red Wings for Dylan Larkin, yet Philadelphia is not on the star’s destination list.

Along with having quality trade assets, the Flyers also have plenty of money to work with. According to PuckPedia.com, Briere has over $9 million in projected cap space. Taking on a significant contract should be fairly easy. Nevertheless, Philadelphia may have to be patient in their pursuit of a new center.