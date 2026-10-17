Avery Hayes Putting Pressure on Penguins

Avery Hayes could be a key part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ future.

That is, if they give the young winger a chance.

For now, Hayes is down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. And down there, he’s playing out of his mind.

Folks in Pittsburgh are sure to notice — but the question is whether they alter any lineups or plans to see if Hayes can carry over his hot play up in the NHL.

Avery Hayes Stats

Hayes notched two quick goals on Friday night against Cleveland down in the AHL to give him a league-leading eight points and counting.

Avery Hayes has two goals tonight through two periods against Cleveland and currently leads the AHL with eight points. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) October 17, 2026

It’s not at all a surprise that Hayes can score in the AHL.

In 2024-25, he had 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 60 games at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Then last season, he had 39 points in 42 games with 24 goals and 15 assists.

Hayes was an awesome goal scorer back in his OHL days with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Peterborough Petes, too.

The Penguins never drafted Hayes. As an undrafted player, he has spent the last few years trying to prove himself in the minor leagues, also appearing in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers.

It’s not an easy path, but Hayes is doing what the Penguins surely would hope for — he’s proving that he can handle playing at a lesser level of competition.

Will that be enough to get him a promotion? It did happen last year, after all.

Avery Hayes With Penguins

Hayes did get his first 16 games at the NHL level with Pittsburgh last year.

In those contests, Hayes scored five goals. He didn’t have a single assist.

There’s something to be said, though, for a guy who can simply put the puck in the back of the net. That’s what Hayes has done at every level in his career.

Hayes just turned 24 years old on October 10, and he’d have a chance to be part of the next generation in Pittsburgh.

Clearly, the top Penguins like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will soon be moving on to their post-playing career. And while Pittsburgh isn’t in a rush to make that happen, the Penguins also have to consider what it might look like when they do.

Hayes might not have always been in the plans, but he’s proving himself to be unavoidable. Pittsburgh will have to consider him.

And with the way he has continued to grow his game in the AHL, Hayes might warrant a legitimate shot in the NHL.