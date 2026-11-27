Penguins legend Bryan Trottier revealed what Mario Lemieux was really like as a leader. Trottier praised Lemieux for being an excellent teammate, but pinpointed one area that took some time for him to develop.

Lemieux is widely considered one of the greatest players in NHL history. His physical presence and skill set him apart from his contemporaries. Injuries and health issues took years off of his career, but they did not affect his ability to produce.

Trottier revealed that Lemieux led by example and motivated his teammates.

Penguins Legend Bryan Trottier Reveals What Mario Lemieux Was Really Like as a Leader

Penguins legend Bryan Trottier revealed that Mario Lemieux was not a vocal teammate. He was more on the quiet side, but always encouraged his teammates.

Trottier recalled sharing advice with Lemieux to try and get him to be more vocal in the locker room. Lemieux took his advice and picked his spots to speak up, and it worked.

“I didn’t know this, but Mario is a very quiet guy. When I got to Pittsburgh, Mario didn’t talk very much. He’d come in the locker room, put his equipment on, and he was really good at tapping guys on the shin pads and whispering a little stuff. I’d say, ‘Mario, one time before we go on the ice, just go let’s go, boys, and see what happens,” Trottier told Ice Guardians Podcast.

“He winked at me one time and he goes, ‘Let’s go, boys!’ And the room just electrified. ‘The big boy speaks.’ It was wonderful to see. He became more vocal,” Trottier said. “You could see he was taking charge. He was a force and he wanted to win, and he made everybody better.”

Trottier Reveals Lemieux Was the Reason He Signed With Penguins

Trottier also revealed that Lemieux was the reason he expressed interest in signing with the Penguins.

After winning five Stanley Cup championships as part of the Islanders‘ dynasty, Trottier eventually found himself looking for a new team. He made calls to several organizations, including the Penguins, and expressed interest in helping them win a Stanley Cup.

Trottier made it clear that Lemieux was the player who attracted him to Pittsburgh.

“I call Toronto, I always wanted to be a Maple Leaf. I called L.A., Wayne Gretzky. Detroit, Jimmy Devellano, young Steve Yzerman’s over there. I said, ‘Maybe I can help a younger kid come in,’ and they all called back. Then I called Pittsburgh and Craig Patrick [said], ‘Why do you want to come to Pittsburgh?’ I said, ‘I’d like to win a Cup with Mario Lemieux.’ And he goes, ‘I’ll have a contract to you in 15 minutes,'” Trottier told Ice Guardians Podcast.