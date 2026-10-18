Penguins Willing to Trade Veteran To Create Space For Younger Player

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a plan, and they’ve made it clear. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, GM Kyle Dubas has made it clear he’s willing to trade a veteran player to create space for youth.

After saying that Toronto was open to trading a big piece for a game-changing defenseman, and that they might be open to moving an older guy for a younger one, Friedman reported during Saturday’s Headlines segment:

“The other team that is interested in opening up spots for youth is Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh has made it clear that they would move a veteran forward for draft picks or prospects to give their younger players more opportunity as they continue to transition to a younger roster.”

Who Might the Penguins Be Open to Moving?

Friedman didn’t drop names during his report, but the two players who immediately come to mind are Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell. Both are a little older, and both don’t have much time left on their contracts.

Rust is 34 years old and has been a consistent scorer during his time with the Penguins. However, it is believed Dubas was open to moving him this past offseason. Rakell was also available, but the price was reportedly high.

During the summer, it was noted that Dubas wasn’t actively shopping either, but both remained available. Rust, coming off 29 goals and 65 points, has historically drawn more league interest. Rakell, who rebounded with 24 goals and 48 points while showing center-wing flexibility, carries a team-friendly $5 million cap hit through two more years. Rust has no trade protection, while Rakell holds an eight-team no-trade list. Penguins Know It’s Time to Get Younger Dubas was prioritizing young, NHL-ready players in return rather than picks or prospects alone. Friedman’s report now makes it sound like things have changed. The Penguins arguably overachieved last season, making the playoffs when few saw them as a playoff team. This season, they’re off to a 3-4-1 start. As for other names that could be available, Evgeni Malkin has this season left before becoming an unrestricted free agent. It seems likely he’d prefer to finish his career as a Penguin, but he did seem open to the idea of a trade this past season.

Sidney Crosby’s name often comes up, but there has been no indication he’s changed his mind about wanting to stay in Pittsburgh, and he’s talked about extensions and being open to signing one-year deals as he finishes out his NHL career with the only team he’s ever played for.