The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced a decision on defenseman Chris Tanev following the latest injury that he has suffered.

Tanev left Friday’s game against the Boston Bruins, a 3-1 Maple Leafs win, with a lower-body injury.

It appears the injury will keep him out for at least another week, as he’s been placed on the IR.

Chris Tanev Placed on IR

The Maple Leafs announced on Saturday that Tanev has been placed on the IR. In a corresponding move, fellow defenseman Nick Blankenburg has been activated from the IR.

Maple Leafs PR wrote on X:

“D Chris Tanev has been placed on injured reserve. D Nick Blankenburg has been activated from injured reserve.”

Chris Tanev’s Injury-Filled Season

Unfortunately for Tanev, this was not the first time that he’s been placed on the IR this season, as he has been banged up nearly half the time, skating in just 16 of the team’s 27 contests.

This follows last season, when Tanev played in just 11 games for Toronto, as the 37-year-old Toronto native simply can’t stay healthy at this point deep into his NHL career.

He has been a warrior for so many years, but it appears that all of the accumulated damage is really starting to take a toll on Tanev, who can’t seem to stay off the IR for any length of time for Toronto.

Tanev is in the fourth year of his six-year, $27 million contract, one that pays him $4.5 million per season. It’s a contract that could eventually be placed on the LTIR to give Toronto more cap space if Tanev’s latest injury appears to be serious.

The good news for the Maple Leafs is that Blankenburg is back, which is great news as the veteran defenseman has only played in six games for Toronto this year after he was signed late in the offseason to a one-year contract.

With Tanev going on the IR, Blankenburg would seem to take his spot in the team’s lineup, but we’ll have to wait and see what Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller wants to do as far as his team’s defensive pairings go.