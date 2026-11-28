Toronto Maple Leafs insider Nick Kypreos says that the team would have no problem trading Easton Cowan for Simon Edvinsson.

The Maple Leafs are interested in acquiring Edvinsson from the Detroit Red Wings ahead of December 1, which is the last day that Edvinsson can sign a contract to play in the NHL for 2026-27.

If the Maple Leafs want to acquire the 23-year-old stud defenseman, then the prevailing thought is that they would have to cough up Cowan as part of the trade package to acquire him.

While many Maple Leafs fans don’t want that to be the case, Kypreos says Toronto would have no issue including Cowan in a trade for Edvinsson.

Maple Leafs Would Trade Easton Cowan to Detroit

Per Kypreos on “Real Kyper & Bourne,” Toronto would be willing to deal Cowan in a package for Edvinsson.

“I believe they’d give up Cowan in a heartbeat for Edvinsson. So that’s no problem. And it’s not that they don’t like Cowan, but they just feel like they can go find another Cowan a lot easier than it is to go get a six-foot-six, 23 year old defenseman that is already playing 18-20 minutes a night now,” Kypreos said.

Toronto Has Plan to Replace Easton Cowan

Should the Maple Leafs move out Cowan for Edvinsson, then the thought is that the team would be willing to trade William Nylander to replace the pieces sent to Detroit in an Edvinsson trade.

“Heavy insinuation is Cowan would be in the deal for Edvinsson, then they’d move Nylander replace those pieces.”

So, will Toronto pull the trigger on an Edvinsson trade? If they are going to, then they only have a few days to do so, as things get down to the wire in the Edvinsson sweepstakes.

Rumor has it that the San Jose Sharks, who could offer Michael Misa, are the frontrunners to acquire Edvinsson from Detroit. But if the Maple Leafs give up Cowan in the deal, plus they have Ben Danford and Colorado’s first-round pick to dangle, then Toronto could potentially jump past the Sharks and give Detroit the package that they want.