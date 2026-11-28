The Toronto Maple Leafs’ trade plans could see a significant complication moving forward: William Nylander.

Even if the club won its second-straight game, notching a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Black Friday at the TD Garden, the win doesn’t really change anything.

The Leafs continue to need a major makeover. And the bottom line is that change in look won’t happen until the team really does something to shake things up.

That’s why moving Nylander and his $11.5 million cap hit makes sense. However, as insider Chris Johnston noted, trading Nylander won’t be that easy.

“There’s definitely some buzz out there that the Leafs are gonna get to a point where they’re gonna be trying to move him; my understanding is he wants no part of a trade.”

While there would be several interested parties in the 30-year-old, there is one major roadblock: William Nylander has a full no-move clause. If Toronto were serious about moving the former first-round pick, it would have to convince him to waive his clause.

In other words, the Maple Leafs are stuck with him unless there was a way the two sides could agree on a trade idea. But judging from Johnston’s comments, Nylander doesn’t seem very keen on leaving Toronto.

And if that’s the case, the Maple Leafs may see their plans hit a very substantial speed bump.

William Nylander May Finally Cave to the Pressure

One situation that could eventually influence any possible William Nylander trade is the pressure of playing in Toronto.

The fans and media have really laid on the pressure on the Leafs’ winger. His lack of production and evident absence of commitment to the defensive aspects of the game have only raised even more calls for a change.

That pressure could get to William Nylander, prompting him to agree to a deal. However, the problem wouldn’t necessarily be him wanting out. It would be finding a destination that allows Nylander to escape the grind of the Toronto spotlight.

Otherwise, Nylander might just shrug off whatever chatter there is about him, and go on about his business.

Maple Leafs Should Get Phone Calls

There is no question that the Maple Leafs should get phone calls about William Nylander, if they haven’t already.

GM John Chayka will surely field inquiries at one point or another. While Chayka may determine that Nylander could be available, the Leafs would have to engage Nylander’s representation to determine if he would be amenable to a trade.

That situation is much easier said than done.

The truth is that not too many teams can take on his full cap hit. And most certainly, very few contenders could actually afford to acquire and fit him under their cap situations.

The bottom line, however, is that things can change very quickly. Injuries and unexpected situations could force a team to make a deal they might not necessarily want to do.

And that’s where the Maple Leafs and William Nylander could find a way out.

The best way to solve this entire situation is for Nylander to pick things up and get going in Toronto. If that happens, the Maple Leafs and the former 40-goal scorer can avoid an uncomfortable situation from getting even worse.