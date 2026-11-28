The Toronto Maple Leafs have managed to win two straight games following what was a truly miserable nine-game losing skid that sank them to the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings.

The Maple Leafs, who lost defenseman Chris Tanev during Friday’s 3-1 win over the divisional rival Boston Bruins, have announced that they’ve signed 2026 second-round pick Alexander Bilecki, who is currently playing with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers, to an entry-level contract.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Signed 2026 Draft Pick Alexander Bilecki To An Entry-Level COntract

On Friday, the Maple Leafs announced that they had signed 2026 Draft selection Alexander Bilecki to an entry-level contract.

“We’ve signed defenceman Alexander Bilecki to a three-year entry-level contract,” the Maple Leafs reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Soon afterwards, Maple Leafs fans began expressing their approval with the move.

“Great to reward his OHL play this season with the contract now,” one fan said.

“Great news. Kid looks great this season,” another fan wrote.

Another fan said, “WELL YEAH. Would be horrifically dumb if you didn’t.”

This fan wrote, “What a snipe by Chayka in the late second round.”

Finally, this fan said, “Well deserved. Been a helluva player to start the year in the O.”

So far this season with the Kitchener Rangers, Bilecki has scored five goals while adding 23 assists, along with a plus-16 rating.

“Just more mature and playing in every situation, power play, penalty kill, overtime, four on four, whatever it may be, being the guy that is relied upon,” Bilecki explained about his playing style via The Toronto Sun. “I’m going out there to help the team win. If I have to lay a hit, block a shot, make a play in the O-zone or score a goal … being able to do it all and being an X factor on the back end for us (is important).”

The Maple Leafs Lost Chris Tanev During Friday’s Win

The Maple Leafs, despite picking up their second straight win, lost defenseman Chris Tanev, who missed all but 11 games with injuries last season.

“Didn’t finish. Never a good sign for me. I don’t have an update. When a guy’s night’s over, it’s never great,” said head coach Jim Hiller.

“I just feel really bad for him. He’s obviously missed quite a bit of hockey over the last couple of years. He loves to play, and you just feel bad for him when he’s not able to be out there,” Hiller said.