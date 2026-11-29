The Toronto Maple Leafs are not done looking to improve their roster. At least that’s what the current working theory suggests.

While that working theory posits that GM John Chayka is looking to upgrade the D, there could be one obvious blockbuster trade target the Maple Leafs should look into: Travis Konecny.

The 29-year-old’s name really picked up a couple of weeks ago. However, that chatter has calmed somewhat amid the Matvei Michkov debacle the Philadelphia Flyers are currently going through.

That said, Konecny is one name that fans will hear about more and more as the season wears on. That’s what insider David Pagnotta believes. In a November 19 piece, Pagnotta discussed how Konecny’s name should pick up in the coming weeks and months.

“We will hear Konecny’s name more this season,” Pagnotta said. “The understanding in Philadelphia is the shift has taken place in terms of who the pillars are of the rebuild. Now, there might be an asterisk tied to Michkov’s name, depending on how the rest of the season goes. But Michkov, Martone and Barkey are the three guys up front anyway that they are focusing this rebuild around.”

So, if Michkov, locker room issues and all, Porter Martone, and Denver Barkey are the guys the organization would like to prioritize, it could mean that Travis Konecny may just be the guy the Maple Leafs could target at this juncture.

What Would the Price Tag Be on Konecny?

The biggest obstacle would be the acquisition cost for Konecny. While the Flyers may not necessarily want a return like the one Dylan Larkin got, the club would certainly be looking to push for a good haul.

It wouldn’t be out of the question for the Flyers to seek a top prospect and a first-round pick as the starting point in this deal.

However, the Maple Leafs may not have the pieces to even begin the conversation. Everyone is talking about Easton Cowan becoming the team’s most valuable trade chip. Nevertheless, Cowan is untradeable, given what he’s shown this season.

And since Philly already owns one of Toronto’s next two first-rounders, adding another may not seem quite so enticing, unless Colorado’s 2027 first-rounder seems enticing enough.

Maple Leafs Will Need to Figure Out the Cap Situation

This entire discussion is pointless unless John Chayka can figure out the tagging room mess he created. That said, this deal might be possible if it involves a William Nylander trade.

Perhaps swapping Konecny for Nylander might actually lead somewhere. The idea, nonetheless, may meet some resistance with both stars holding full no-move clauses.

Still, one has to think that if everyone was amenable to such a move, it may just solve the need for the two veteran wingers potentially needing a fresh start elsewhere.

Let’s see what happens. There’s no question that the Maple Leafs will be looking to add, and it wouldn’t be surprising to hear Konecny’s name connected to the Buds at one point or another.

Although, this trade feels more like an offseason thing than an in-season one.