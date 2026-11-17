The Toronto Maple Leafs risk going down the same road they did last season with Craig Berube.

Leafs GM John Chayka told the media on Monday that he was sticking by his chosen coach Jim Hiller, despite the team’s abysmal six-game homestand.

It was almost as if Chayka had borrowed former GM Brad Treliving’s lines from last season.

In early December, the Maple Leafs’ season was all but off the rails. Treliving came out publicly to defend Berube when fans and the media were calling for a coaching change.

That’s the same situation playing out for the second straight season. And Chayka, while unwilling to throw the coach under the bus, hasn’t offered any sort of solution to the situation afflicting the Maple Leafs.

So, what gives? Does the team need to completely fall apart in order for something to happen? The situation is particularly urgent as Toronto becomes a playoff long shot.

Yes, Hiller has been on the job less than two months. But one has to think that his lack of answers to the team’s problems should be nothing more than a major red flag.

What needs to happen in order for the organization to figure out another path forward?

There are so many unanswered questions that one has to really wonder if anyone knows what they’re doing in Toronto.

Jim Hiller Looks Completely Lost Behind the Maple Leafs Bench

The problem with Hiller is that he doesn’t seem to have any answers. His post-game media availabilities haven’t exactly inspired confidence, either. He comes across as a coach who is still trying to figure out what is wrong with the Maple Leafs, let alone how to fix it.

And that’s a major concern. Hiller is an experienced head coach, but he hasn’t found a way to get this team moving in the right direction. Yes, there are obvious roster construction issues. The Maple Leafs have weaknesses that aren’t going to disappear simply because the coach wants them to.

But this is also a veteran group. These players don’t need someone to hold their hand. They need a coach who can translate his vision into something tangible on the ice, build around the team’s strengths, and find ways to offset its weaknesses.

So far, that hasn’t happened. And if Hiller cannot get the Maple Leafs to respond, it’s fair to wonder what exactly the organization is waiting for.

John Chayka Has a Difficult Decision to Make

Of course, firing Hiller now would create some pretty terrible optics for the organization. Letting go of a coach less than two months into his tenure would make it look as though nobody in Toronto has the slightest idea what they’re doing.

That’s not exactly the message Chayka wants to send. He has already publicly backed his coach, and another coaching change would raise serious questions about the direction of the organization.

But there’s another side to this. If the Maple Leafs genuinely believe they are serious playoff contenders, they cannot simply sit back and hope things work themselves out.

At some point, something has to give. Either the Maple Leafs decide that Hiller isn’t the right person to get this group back on track, or they make a significant trade to address the problems with the roster.

Perhaps a trade might not necessarily be the best choice. Unless it involves trading half of the roster and bringing in an experienced crew that can turn things around on a dime, it seems that a coaching change is the best way out of this situation.

Otherwise, the organization risks turning this season into a reprisal of last year.