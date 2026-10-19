Maple Leafs Call Up New Backup Goalie for Sergei Bovrovsky

The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up a new backup goalie for starter Sergei Bobrovsky, as Artur Akhtyamov is now with the big-league club.

The Maple Leafs officially announced on Monday morning that Akhtyamov, along with forward Vinni Lettieri, have been recalled from the AHL Toronto Marlies ahead of Toronto’s game tonight against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Arena.

“F Vinni Lettieri and G Artur Akhtyamov have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL),” Toronto announced on its X.

Maple Leafs Now Have 3 Goalies on Active Roster

With Akhtyamov now on the team’s active roster, the Maple Leafs have three goalies on their active roster, with both Akhtyamov and Anthony Stolarz backing up the team’s starter, Bobrovsky.

As soon as Toronto announced this roster move, fans and media began to speculate that Stolarz could potentially be traded, as there have been strong rumors linking him to a trade with the New York Rangers.

However, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, that’s not the case, as Toronto is simply doing some load management and wants to have three goalies on the active roster, as Akhtyamov will be the No. 2 goalie tonight behind Bobrovsky against the Sharks and the backup once again on Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Akhtyamov will back up Bobrovsky tonight (SJ) & Stolarz (CLB) tomorrow. Some game management with the goalies,” Friedman wrote on X.

Akhtyamov will back up Bobrovsky tonight (SJ) & Stolarz (CLB) tomorrow Some game management with the goalies https://t.co/0WwCzmBi6K — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 19, 2026

Still, despite what Friedman wrote, that won’t stop speculation that the Maple Leafs could potentially look to deal Stolarz, though it doesn’t appear that a move is in the works right now.

Looking at Artur Akhtyamov

The 24-year-old Akhtyamov was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Maple Leafs.

The Russian has only played in three games with Toronto, all last year, going 0-2 with a 4.76 GAA and an .877 SV%.

However, he has excelled with the Marlies, including winning the Calder Cup with the AHL club last year, and he is getting close to being ready for the NHL.

This season, Akhtyamov has played in three games for the Marlies, going 2-1 with a 2.94 GAA and an .882 SV%.