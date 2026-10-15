Vancouver Canucks Trade Pitch Lands Young Star D-Man in Blockbuster Move

After a solid start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks have been cooled off immensely.

With their 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, the Canucks have now lost each of their last five games. With Vancouver being in a full-on rebuild, it is not too surprising that they are struggling so much of the gate.

Although the Canucks are rebuilding, they should not be against the idea of adding to their roster if a player would help them in both the present and future. There are some interesting young players in the rumor mill right now who could be strong fits on the Canucks’ roster.

One specific player who the Canucks should strongly consider pursuing is Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin. The 25-year-old blueliner remains a restricted free agent and wants out of Carolina.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Canucks land Nikishin from the Hurricanes in a big swap.

Canucks Get:

Alexander Nikishin

Hurricanes Get:

Jonathan Lekkerimaki

2027 Third-Round Pick

2028 Second-Round Pick

With this move, the Canucks would be landing a very talented defenseman who still can improve further. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, would get a former first-round pick forward in Lekkerimaki and two draft picks for the disgruntled Nikishin.

Nikishin Could Be Game-Changing Addition for the Canucks

With the Canucks being a team focused on the future, it would make a lot of sense if they pursued Nikishin. The 25-year-old blueliner just had a great rookie season for the Hurricanes and already looks like a legitimate top-four defenseman.

However, Nikishin is still young enough that he can improve his game further. The potential for him to blossom into a top-pairing defenseman is there. Perhaps joining a team that would give him more opportunities like the Canucks could help him take that next step.

When looking at Vancouver’s roster, Nikishin could slot perfectly on their top pairing with Filip Hronek if acquired. However, he could also be a good fit on their second pairing with Tom Willander. In either scenario, the Canucks’ top four would look stronger if they brought in Nikishin.

Looking at Nikishin

Nikishin just had a strong rookie season with the Hurricanes in 2025-26. In 81 games with the Metropolitan Division club, he posted 11 goals, 22 assists, 33 points, 132 hits, and a plus-18 rating. With numbers like these, the 6-foot-3 defenseman showed that he can make an impact both offensively and physically.

Due to this, Nikishin is exactly the kind of young blueliner the Canucks should try to make a move for. It will be interesting to see if Vancouver makes a big push for him this season from here.