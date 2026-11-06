Ex-WWE Personality Pat McAfee Shares Details About Major TV Role

Former WWE personality Pat McAfee shared details about his major TV role. The former NFL punter-turned-WWE personality reflected on appearing on Tulsa King, where he worked alongside Sylvester Stallone.

McAfee expressed gratitude for how he was treated and what he learned in his first foray into acting. He guest stars in season 4 of the Paramount+ series, with his first appearance coming in last week’s episode.

McAfee has continued to branch out in the entertainment industry. After his NFL career, McAfee transitioned to podcasting with The Pat McAfee Show, and sports broadcasting across various ESPN programs.

Additionally, McAfee has also crossed over into pro wrestling with WWE, where he competed in several high-profile matches. He also spent time as a color commentator alongside Michael Cole and served as an on-screen manager for Randy Orton at this year’s WrestleMania.

Former WWE Personality Pat McAfee Shares Details About His Major TV Role

Former WWE personality Pat McAfee joined the cast of Tulsa King in season 4. He plays the role of Detective Wozniak and has now appeared in two episodes.

The former NFL punter-turned-WWE personality expressed gratitude to Sylvester Stallone and the Tulsa King cast and crew.

“It’s very cool to watch you do your thing and be a part of it, and there’s no reason I should be. And the fact that you guys let me in there was so kind,” McAfee told Stallone during The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee, who is new to acting, revealed that he was nervous about sharing a scene with Stallone.

“Everybody was kind to me. I enjoyed it. I’m excited to watch. First episode I was a part of [came] out last [week]. I believe this one where you and me share a scene together. Yeah, I’m [expletive] my pants before that. You know that that’s happening,” McAfee said.

“In this scene right here, it’s literally me and him at a table, and we ended here a little bit early than what it gets into, but this is a real scene. There’s real ramifications and a real story that’s taking place in there. So, it was cool to be there. Thank you for the opportunity.”

He continued:

“[I’m] a huge Tulsa King fan. So, whenever the opportunity is presented, it’s like I know the story. I literally know everybody that’s in it. I understand the situation, so that was easy for me.”

Stallone Praises McAfee’s Performance

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Stallone also chimed in and heaped praise on McAfee for his performance and their positive working experience together.

The Tulsa King star explained what sets McAfee apart from other traditional actors.

“Pat, you brought an authenticity that a lot of actors can’t achieve because they act,” Stallone told McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. “When you came on there, I said, ‘This guy’s killing it,’ because he’s not trying to be anything other than himself. It’s like, ‘Okay, if Pat now was a professional cop, this would be his personality.'”

“So what you delivered was exactly who you are, and that made it so real. So, don’t underestimate your presence,” Stallone said.