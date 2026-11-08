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Je’Von Evans Issues Strong Warning to WWE Roster After First Championship Win

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Je'Von Evans
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Je'Von Evans is the youngest wrestler to compete for the WWE Championship since 2006

Penta and Je’Von Evans are the new WWE World Tag Team Champions, and the daredevil duo doesn’t plan on relinquishing the belts anytime soon.

“If you wanna step up, get ready to put a step down. Straight like that, you know what I mean? We about to whoop your a*s, and we gonna keep on having these titles,” Evans declared after dethroning The Vision at Crown Jewel.

Penta added, “Everyone, we want a challenge. This title stays with us for long time.”

The signature win at Crown Jewel marks Je’Von Evans’ first championship win at the NXT or WWE level.

“Hey, I ain’t gonna lie. I’m happy, I’m excited,” Evans said. “This is my first title. This is our first time being a tag team champion. That don’t stop the work. That don’t stop the grind,” Evans said during the Crown Jewel postshow.

Je’Von Evans and Penta Form Dynamic Tag Team

Penta
Je’Von Evans and Penta form one of the most athletic tag team duos in WWE history

On paper, Evans and Penta are one of the most electric and awe-inspiring tag teams ever assembled.

Penta, a former Intercontinental Champion, has quickly become a global superstar and one of the promotion’s top luchadors. ‘Cero miedo’ is more than a slogan for the Money in the Bank winner; it describes the grit and reckless abandon he brings to the squared circle.

Je’Von Evans has also been turning heads since being promoted to the WWE main roster.

Evans made history this year as the youngest WWE star to compete in the Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He was the Iron Man of the 2026 Royal Rumble, surviving 41 minutes in the melee to earn the honor.

Penta and Evans have their sights set on a lengthy title run, and two of WWE’s most explosive athletes working in tandem could spell trouble for the rest of the tag team division.

Will The Vision Strike Back Against Oba Femi?

Oba Femi, Penta
GettyOba Femi wrecked shop against The Vision to defend Je’Von Evans and Penta at Crown Jewel

During the WWE World Tag Team Championship match at Crown JewelBronson Reed stealthily interfered to give The Vision an advantage.

As Maxxine Dupri distracted the referee, Reed flattened Penta with a Valley Driver. He then launched Je’Von Evans over the ringside barricade.

Moments later, Oba Femi came out to even the odds.

Femi landed his patented flying uppercut on Reed and tossed the 300-pounder through a table near the entry ramp.

After the match, Femi raised Je’Von Evans and Penta’s arms in celebration.

With Survivor Series around the corner, Evans, Penta and Oba Femi could form an alliance to wipe out The Vision for good.

The Vision has ambushed each of the aforementioned stars several times. Plus, a heated rivalry between Oba Femi and Bron Breakker has been brewing for months.

Perhaps The Ruler joins forces with the new WWE World Tag Team Champions once more to take on Bron Breakker and The Vision at Survivor Series.

Jalyn Smoot Jalyn Smoot is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has nearly 10 years of experience in local and national media, including print and digital. He previously covered the Texas Rangers for MLB.com and the Philadelphia 76ers for Metro Philadelphia. Smoot is a St. Louis born writer that now resides in Dallas. More about Jalyn Smoot

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Je’Von Evans Issues Strong Warning to WWE Roster After First Championship Win

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