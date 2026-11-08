Je’Von Evans Issues Strong Warning to WWE Roster After First Championship Win

Penta and Je’Von Evans are the new WWE World Tag Team Champions, and the daredevil duo doesn’t plan on relinquishing the belts anytime soon.

“If you wanna step up, get ready to put a step down. Straight like that, you know what I mean? We about to whoop your a*s, and we gonna keep on having these titles,” Evans declared after dethroning The Vision at Crown Jewel.

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Penta added, “Everyone, we want a challenge. This title stays with us for long time.”

The signature win at Crown Jewel marks Je’Von Evans’ first championship win at the NXT or WWE level.

“Hey, I ain’t gonna lie. I’m happy, I’m excited,” Evans said. “This is my first title. This is our first time being a tag team champion. That don’t stop the work. That don’t stop the grind,” Evans said during the Crown Jewel postshow.

Je’Von Evans and Penta Form Dynamic Tag Team

On paper, Evans and Penta are one of the most electric and awe-inspiring tag teams ever assembled.

Penta, a former Intercontinental Champion, has quickly become a global superstar and one of the promotion’s top luchadors. ‘Cero miedo’ is more than a slogan for the Money in the Bank winner; it describes the grit and reckless abandon he brings to the squared circle.

Je’Von Evans has also been turning heads since being promoted to the WWE main roster.

Evans made history this year as the youngest WWE star to compete in the Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He was the Iron Man of the 2026 Royal Rumble, surviving 41 minutes in the melee to earn the honor.

Penta and Evans have their sights set on a lengthy title run, and two of WWE’s most explosive athletes working in tandem could spell trouble for the rest of the tag team division.

Will The Vision Strike Back Against Oba Femi?

During the WWE World Tag Team Championship match at Crown Jewel, Bronson Reed stealthily interfered to give The Vision an advantage.

As Maxxine Dupri distracted the referee, Reed flattened Penta with a Valley Driver. He then launched Je’Von Evans over the ringside barricade.

Moments later, Oba Femi came out to even the odds.

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Femi landed his patented flying uppercut on Reed and tossed the 300-pounder through a table near the entry ramp.

After the match, Femi raised Je’Von Evans and Penta’s arms in celebration.

With Survivor Series around the corner, Evans, Penta and Oba Femi could form an alliance to wipe out The Vision for good.

The Vision has ambushed each of the aforementioned stars several times. Plus, a heated rivalry between Oba Femi and Bron Breakker has been brewing for months.

Perhaps The Ruler joins forces with the new WWE World Tag Team Champions once more to take on Bron Breakker and The Vision at Survivor Series.