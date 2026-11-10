Gunther Refused To Have Big WWE Match In Saudi Arabia

Top WWE superstar Gunther shocked management by requesting to not work on the controversial Crown Jewel 2026 PLE in Saudi Arabia. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE initially wanted to pay off the Finn Balor vs Gunther feud at this show. However, Gunther did not want to work the event during the attacks in Saudi Arabia and general concern over WWE refusing to change plans.

Meltzer shared the following about Gunther’s decision:

“Multiple WWE sources confirmed the story, which others internally also believed to be true. One source said that the situation went back-and-forth and thus everything on television was going in that direction. There was also talk that Balor was not thrilled to go either but the belief internally was he would have gone if Gunther would have gone.”

Balor also was skeptical of traveling to Saudi Arabia during a dangerous time at a major attraction event. The report claims that Balor put the ball in Gunther’s court and would have done whichever option he preferred. Gunther is a bigger name in WWE’s pecking order and chose to skip the show. WWE will likely save this match for Survivor Series 2026 or make it a major television match to boost viewership and ratings.

Did Kevin Owens & CM Punk Join Gunther?

Another major program to receive some speculation about Saudi Arabia is the CM Punk vs Kevin Owens feud. WWE surprisingly had their biggest singles match yet come at a non-live episode of Smackdown taped in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

The two major stars hating each other in a personal feud felt worthy of a PPV match, but Owens scored his big victory on another episode of television. Fans and media have speculated that maybe one or both stars didn’t want to travel to Saudi Arabia and WWE understood.

Punk has criticized WWE talent who worked in Saudi Arabia before his return and even used the term “blood money” about the event. Owens turned down events in the past before appearing with tag partner and close friend Sami Zayn.

No confirmation has been given that either man turned down the event, but it would make sense. Some reports have claimed that WWE never wanted the match on Crown Jewel. This will likely never be confirmed, but Gunther gives us at least one name who refused.

Why WWE Saudi Arabia Shows Are Controversial?

WWE has always been under fire for their events in Saudi Arabia due to the relationship with the government. Various laws and problematic concerns make it a worrisome trip, but WWE makes their biggest profits ever from the money paid by Saudi officials to bring in the international entertainment.

Crown Jewel 2026 received another level of controversy due to the attacks and general safety concerns from international outlets. Rumors of the show being canceled were proven to be untrue.

WWE is scheduled to have WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia with record profits coming from the country’s officials. Canceling Crown Jewel would have complicated those plans with some tension, so management made the wrestlers travel for the controversial event.