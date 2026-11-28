The world of pro wrestling is mourning the passing of WWE star Jermaine Haley, more famously known as Bronson Reed. Haley died at the age of 38 on Friday due to medical complications.

While many are paying their respects and offering prayers to Reed’s family and friends, some are directing their anger toward Oba Femi, who was involved in the spot that caused Reed’s injuries at Crown Jewel.

Others are also using AEW’s rivalry with WWE to create tension on social media. However, AEW’s top star Maxwell Jacob Friedman has had enough of the tribalism. He broke character on X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out fans and plead for respect.

“Can we not make another young wrestler dying a tribalistic nightmare? Can we respect the person and their family? What the f*ck is wrong you people?!?” MJF tweeted.

Obviously, fans want answers about Reed’s cause of death. However, it’s not the right time, the right place, or the right platform.

WWE will be holding Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, Texas, later tonight. They will likely hold a 10-bell salute to start the show and honor the life and career of the Aus-Zilla.

AEW Star Kyle Fletcher Pays Tribute to Bronson Reed

One of many pro wrestling stars to pay tribute to Bronson Reed was AEW’s Kyle Fletcher.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Fletcher shared an emotional message for Reed. They are both from Australia, so they have known each other since the beginning of Fletcher’s career.

“A pioneer for all Australian wrestlers,” Fletcher wrote. “A true inspiration of mine for many years. One of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Grateful to have known you and to call you a friend. Will cherish every second I got to spend in your presence. Thinking of your family, friends, fans, and everyone grieving today. I love you and I will miss you dearly, Jermaine.”

Reed was survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter, Deja. He also left his mother, stepfather and sister.

Rhea Ripley Also Asked Privacy for Bronson Reed’s Family

In a post on Instagram, fellow Australian and WWE star Rhea Ripley shared a photo of herself with Bronson Reed.

“I love you big bro. Shattered 💔” Ripley wrote.

Mami also wrote a lengthy tribute on her Instagram stories, thanking Reed for the support and friendship since the start of her career. She feels brokenhearted, but she can’t imagine what his family is going through.

Ripley asked fans to respect Reed’s family’s privacy.

“My heart goes out to your wife Paige and your little miracle Deja. Please if everyone could respect their privacy, but keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Ripley is currently sidelined as she recovers from knee surgery. She and Reed were scheduled to appear in next month’s Wrestlepalooza, which will be held in their home country of Australia.