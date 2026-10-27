WWE Announces Major Title Match at Crown Jewel

WWE has announced another massive entry to its loaded match card at Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory will defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against the high-flying duo Je’Von Evans and Penta.

The championship bout was announced Monday on RAW, with Paul “Triple H” Leveque later confirming it via social media.

“Strength in (even) numbers,” Leveque wrote on Instagram. “Bron Breakker and Austin Theory will defend the WWE World Tag Team titles against Mr. MITB Penta and Je’Von Evans at WWE Crown Jewel.”

Tensions have been brewing between Bron Breakker and the top-rope specialists since Money in the Bank in New Orleans.

Breakker has been on a warpath since losing the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match to Penta, squandering his golden opportunity for a potential World Championship reign.

Since MITB, Breakker has twice ambushed Penta and ominously warned the skilled luchador, “Good luck cashing in” on the Oct. 12 episode of RAW.

Breakker attacked Penta once more on Monday night, thwarting his cash-in attempt during the WWE Championship match between Sami Zayn and Je’Von Evans.

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Now, Penta could be in line for two championship wins in the next year, as he looks to snatch the Tag Team titles from The Vision.

Je’Von Evans Seeks Revenge Against Bron Breakker

For Je’Von Evans, the Crown Jewel match is all about payback.

Not only did Breakker ruin his chances of becoming WWE Champion on Monday, but Breakker nearly ended his career at Money in the Bank.

As you may recall, Breakker tipped over a ladder while Evans was at the summit, sending the Young OG plummeting 20 feet out of the ring and through the roof of an ambulance.

Earlier in the same match, Breakker severely damaged Evans’ ribs with a devastating Spear.

Evans was sidelined from in-ring competition for several weeks following the MITB. His WWE Championship against Sami Zayn marked his first match since Oct. 10.

Now, after Breakker cost him two shots at a World Championship, Evans is seeking revenge at Crown Jewel.

“They wanna come after me… Bron, The Vision, the whole squad wants to come after us,” Evans said to Adam Pearce backstage following The Vision’s ambush. “I’m not going for that. It’s not finished. I’m not going for that, bro.”

Penta added, “We want Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. Because we want the Tag Team titles,” prompting Adam Pearce to make the match official.

WWE Crown Jewel will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. The show will air on ESPN Unlimited in the US and Netflix internationally.

In addition to the newly added WWE World Tag Team Championship match, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will compete in a Last Man Standing match at Crown Jewel. Plus, WWE Undisputed Champion Sami Zayn will take on World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship match.

Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green will compete in the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match.