One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions, Alexa Bliss, suffered an injury at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The women’s WarGames Match kicked off the night, with Bliss coming in sixth to even things up for her team against Fatal Influence. She stayed until Jade Cargill arrived, suffering a facial injury during a spot that also involved Tatum Paxley.

Cargill performed a Fallaway Slam-Samoan Drop combination on Bliss and Paxley. Paxley was on the receiving end of the Fallaway Slam, while Bliss took the Fallaway Slam.

However, Paxley fell on Bliss’ head and face. She immediately exited the WarGames structure before the match officially started.

Here’s a link to the video of Bliss’ injury, which resulted in a good amount of blood coming out of her nose and mouth.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves confirmed that Bliss suffered an injury and had to be taken out by officials.

Team Charlotte Flair Wins Despite Alexa Bliss Injury

The WarGames match officially started despite Team Charlotte Flair being at a 4-on-5 disadvantage against Team Jade Cargill.

Team Jade took advantage of the numbers game early before Team Charlotte came back to win the match. Charlotte had Cargill in a Figure 4 Leg Lock when Stephanie Vaquer hit the Inferno from the top rope for the victory.

During the match, Cargill and Jacy Jane got physical after Jane hit the Rolling Encore on her teammate. Cargill retaliated with a big boot to the face that became the downfall for Team Jade.

The match was filled with high spots, including Michin hitting a Styles Clash from the second rope to Bayley on a garbage can. Charlotte also hit a moonsault off the top of the cage, which was the highlight of the match.

What Happens Next for Alexa Bliss?

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley are the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team champions. It will be interesting to see what WWE will do if Bliss gets diagnosed with a major injury.

If Bliss can’t get cleared, it’s not surprising if Charlotte Flair steps in and fills in for her best friend as Paxley’s tag team partner, similar to Bron Breakker replacing Logan Paul earlier this year with The Vision.

It’s also possible that Bliss will remain on television and wear a protective mask. Chelsea Green had to wear a mask after breaking her nose during a match against Zelina Vega.

However, it should also be noted that Bliss has suffered facial injuries before, so WWE could be more cautious with her.