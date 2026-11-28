WWE is facing widespread backlash from fans and analysts alike for apparently using an AI voiceover in a social media tribute video following Bronson Reed’s death on Friday.

The voiceover, sounding like an AI clone of longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole, read verbatim from the statement WWE issued to announce Reed’s death.

“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans.”

The same tribute video was posted on YouTube, eliciting angry reactions from fans.

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WWE Called ‘Soulless’ for AI Move

Wrestling podcaster Jesse Collings was the first to point out the AI voiceover, calling WWE “soulless” for not using a real person in the tribute video.

“WWE seems to have used an AI voice over for a video they posted on social media about Bronson Reed. Listen as they remember Jermaine Haley in the most soul-less voice possible,” he wrote.

Sactown Sports 1140’s Matt George wrote: “This is tragic. Bronson Reed was an incredible performer. And for WWE to announce his passing by using an AI voice, just weeks after he appeared on a WWE PLE, is disgraceful” [H/T Awful Announcing].

Fans were irate in the YouTube video’s comments section.

“A.I. voice is SO INSULTING to his memory,” read the top-rated comment on WWE’s YouTube video honoring Bronson Reed’s death. “It’s devoid of emotion and empathy. Please just do a lovely tribute to Bronson at the Survivor Series 💚”

“Can’t believe the absolute insult of an AI generated rememberance video for not just a wrestler and everything else he was as a person and human, but a main person that we’ve all come to see and perform,” wrote another fan.

Fans across X and Instagram were just as critical of WWE.

“Using AI to announce a man’s death who gave his life for your company. Real classy.

“Multi billionaire company using AI voiceover, no respect at all.”

Bronson Reed Cause of Death

Notably, WWE did not hold a 10-bell salute for Bronson Reed during Friday’s “SmackDown” as the episode had been taped earlier in the week. Some fans have defended the promotion on those grounds, pointing out that it was logistically impossible to put a proper tribute video segment together in time.

WWE is expected to properly honor Reed in front of over 40,000 fans at Saturday night’s Survivor Series PLE at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Stamford-based promotion cited “medical complications” as the cause of 38-year-old Bronson Reed’s death, but didn’t provide further details. Reed had reportedly suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney after being thrown off the stage by Oba Femi at the Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 7. The Australian remained in Riyadh for emergency surgery before returning to the U.S. on Nov. 17. Upon his return, F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez reported that Reed was resting at home and “continuing his recovery” — making his sudden passing just 10 days later all the more shocking.