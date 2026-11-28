On Friday, WWE star Bronson Reed passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications. Reed recently returned home after spending a few weeks in Saudi Arabia recovering from injuries suffered at Crown Jewel earlier this month.

Tributes continue to pour for the Aus-Zilla, a well-beloved member of the WWE locker room and the pro wrestling community.

One of Reed’s closest friends in WWE is former Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. They were road buddies during their time together with the company.

In a post on Instagram, Mysterio shared several pictures with Reed and other WWE stars. He also put an emotional caption for his fallen friend.

“Completely heartbroken. Love you, brother,” Mysterio wrote.

Reed was survived by his pregnant wife Paige and their daughter named Deja. His death was about a month shy of AEW star PAC’s passing.

Many current WWE stars liked and commented on Dominik’s post. It currently has 510,000 likes, 2,100 comments, and nearly 14,000 reshares.

Some of the stars who commented were Bayley, Chelsea Green, Jacob Fatu and Rey Fenix.

Bronson Reed’s WWE Career

After more than a decade performing on the independent circuit in Australia and around the world, Bronson Reed signed with WWE in 2019. He started in NXT and won the NXT North American Championship.

Reed was at developmental for two years before getting released in 2021. He went on to sign with TNA Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

WWE came calling back a year later, with Reed going directly to the main roster this time around. He won the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal before WrestleMania 40.

During his second run with WWE, Reed joined The Vision and earned the biggest win of his career at Crown Jewel 2025. He defeated Roman Reigns in his home country of Australia.

After recovering from a biceps tear in February, Reed returned last September in the best shape of his life. He shed some weight and looked leaner than ever.

Unfortunately, Reed passed away at the age of 38 because of what WWE called “medical complications.” There’s no official word on his cause of death, but Australian podcaster Smartest Mark Alive claimed that Reed suffered infections and clots after complications from his surgery in Saudi Arabia.

The podcaster is from Adelaide, Reed’s hometown, and claimed that he knows people from the WWE star’s family.