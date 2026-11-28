WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has penned a heartfelt letter to fellow Australian wrestler Bronson Reed (Jermaine Haley), who tragically died on Friday due to “medical complications” that arose from a wrestling-related injury.

In the letter, Ripley — eight years Reed’s junior — reminisces about watching the big, burly wrestler for the first time as a 12-year-old at a house show in Adelaide, and how their friendship later took them to gyms around the world, creating lasting memories. She also thanked him for helping her navigate uncharted waters in a cutthroat industry, offering a “shoulder to cry on” during her darkest times.

Jermaine Words can’t describe how much of a warm and bright light of a human you were. Your presence and laugh could literally turn the dullest of rooms into such a fun and safe space. From watching you at Riot City Wrestling in little old Adelaide South Australian at 12 years old, I always knew you were special to the Australian wrestling scene. But, I never could have expected exactly how special you would become to me. From working shows together in Australia, to working at nutrition warehouse together and downloading each other movies/shows to watch while on our shifts, having our tryout together, to then both making it over to the states and represent our country together while doing what we both love. I never could have imagined that it would end so abruptly. You always looked out for me and gave me a shoulder to cry on when I needed it most. Just a genuine teddy bear with an infectious chuckle. You were my wrestling big brother and It’s really not going to be the same without you around. This breaks my f*cking heart, and it’s certainly affected everyone that’s been lucky enough to share a wrestling locker room with you.

Bronson Reed Leaves Behind Growing Family

“My heart goes out to your wife Paige and your little miracle Deja. Please if everyone could respect their privacy, but keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Ripley concluded, while addressing the late Reed by his various wrestling monikers.

“J Rock

Jonah

Bronson

I’ll love you forever Jermaine”

Reed married his high school sweetheart, Paige Haley, in August 2023, and the couple welcomed their first child, Deja, in February 2024. Tragically, Paige was pregnant at the time of his death on Friday, as the two were expecting their second child.

Bronson Reed Death Rocks WWE

Reed’s sudden death sent shockwaves through WWE just one day before its massive Survivor Series PLE at Houston’s Daikin Park. Because Friday’s SmackDown was pre-taped, the company was unable to pay tribute during the broadcast and is expected to honor the “Tribal Thief” at the event instead.

The wrestling promotion faced heavy backlash on Friday for allegedly using an AI voiceover in a social media tribute video honoring Reed. The narration — which fans noted sounded like an AI clone of longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole — read verbatim from the company’s official statement announcing his passing.

WWE attributed 38-year-old Bronson Reed’s death to unspecified “medical complications.” On Nov. 7 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Reed suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney after Oba Femi threw him off the stage. He underwent emergency surgery in Riyadh before returning to the U.S. on Nov. 17 to recover at home — making his sudden passing just 10 days later all the more shocking.