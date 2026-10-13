Galatasaray vs Barcelona Lineup Today: Team News, TV Info and Preview

Barcelona take their perfect start to the 2026-27 season to Istanbul on Tuesday, but Galatasaray will have the home crowd behind them at RAMS Park Stadium for a major UEFA Champions League test. The Catalans have won nine straight games in all competitions, while the Turkish champions need a response after losing their European opener. Here is everything to know about the Champions League clash, including kickoff time, team news and probable lineups for Galatasaray vs. Barcelona.

Barcelona Team News, Injuries, Updates

Barcelona’s start has been emphatic: they beat Feyenoord 5-1 in their opening Champions League match and followed that with an eighth consecutive La Liga victory, a 3-0 result against Getafe. Hansi Flick’s side have scored consistently, but Istanbul is a demanding away destination, and Galatasaray will look to use the atmosphere at RAMS Park to disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm.

Barcelona arrive without several important players. Raphinha remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji are also unavailable. Flick has named Gabriel Jesus in his traveling squad, and the Brazilian is pushing to retain his place after scoring against Getafe. Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon are expected to provide width, with Pedri and Rodri central to Barcelona’s efforts to control possession.

Galatasaray Team News, Injuries, Updates

Galatasaray have reason for confidence at home. Their domestic form has been stronger than their European start suggests, and Sané, Leão and the returning Osimhen offer attacking threats if the hosts can get the ball forward quickly. Barcelona won their last visit to Istanbul, beating Galatasaray 2-1 in the 2022 Europa League, but Tuesday’s match presents a different challenge.

Galatasaray have their own selection question up front. Victor Osimhen returned from an adductor injury off the bench against Kasımpaşa, but it remains uncertain whether he is ready to start. Wilfried Singo is also a doubt with a thigh problem. Okan Buruk’s side won that domestic match 3-1, providing a boost after a 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP in their Champions League opener. Osimhen’s availability could be particularly important against a Barcelona side that has scored freely in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Probable Lineups

Galatasaray (4-3-3): Çakır; Barış Alper Yılmaz, Davinson Sánchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Jakobs; Torreira, Gabriel Sara, Yunus Akgün; Leroy Sané, Deniz Gül, Rafael Leão.

Barcelona (4-3-3): Joan García; Koundé, Eric García, Cubarsí, João Cancelo; Pedri, Rodri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Gabriel Jesus, Anthony Gordon.

Confirmed lineups will be updated here when released, usually around one hour before kick-off.