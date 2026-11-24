Tottenham wonderkid Luca Williams-Barnett has vowed to repay the club’s faith in him after signing a new contract with the club.

The 18-year-old has penned a long-term deal with his boyhood side, just three days after starring in his first Premier League start.

Williams-Barnett scored and grabbed an assist in Spurs’ 2-0 win to Ipswich on Saturday, after a promising cameo a few weeks earlier against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund were keeping tabs on the youngster, but have now been fended off by the North London club.

The teenager has been at Tottenham since he was 10, and will extend his stay – although the contract length has not been included in the club’s announcement.

Luca Williams-Barnett Vows to Repay Tottenham’s Faith

Williams-Barnett sat down for an interview after his contract signing.

Speaking to the club, he said: “This is a special moment for me and my family, and one I have worked really hard to reach. But this is only the start.

“Spurs is a family to me. I’ve been here for so long – it’s a second home. It’s where I trust the people and coaches who have pushed me to become the player I am today.

“The Club has trusted and believed in me, now I’m ready to repay that.”

Milestone Achievement Age 10 Joined Tottenham from Luton Town Age 15 Made Tottenham Under-18 debut 2024-25 Won Under-18 Premier League Goal of the Season September 2025 Named Premier League 2 Player of the Month September 2025 Made senior debut against Doncaster Rovers December 2025 Scored five goals against Slavia Prague in the UEFA Youth League October 2026 Made Premier League debut against Crystal Palace November 2026 Scored on first Premier League start against Ipswich

Roberto De Zerbi Reveals What Makes Luca Williams-Barnett Special

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi was quizzed on what makes his young prospect so special.

Similarly to his post-match comments over the weekend, the Italian says the sky is the limit for Williams-Barnett.

“Luca is a player I think the world of, and I’m so happy that he has signed a new contract.

“He has benefitted from being around the first team every day, growing in stature and consistency, and has deserved his place in the matchday squad over recent weeks.

“Everyone can see how technically gifted Luca is on the pitch. But I also love his calmness and decision-making under pressure.

“The best players have confidence on the pitch and humility off it. There is still plenty of room for Luca to improve, and I know he will continue to work hard every day to be the best version of himself.”