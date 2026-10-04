Greece vs. Germany Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Greece hosts Germany this Sunday, October 4, for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League.

The Greeks have surprised both their own fans and outsiders and currently sit top of the group they share with Germany, the Netherlands and Serbia, with seven points after three matches, including two wins and one draw.

The Greeks have not lost a single match in the current UEFA Nations League.

Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp’s Germany have fallen short and sit third in the table behind the Netherlands, with four points after three matches and a record of one win, one draw and one defeat.

Greece vs. Germany: Team News & Starting Lineups

Greece arrive with some bad news: Arsenal forward Christos Tzolis will most likely miss the match, as he had to be substituted in the last match against the Netherlands due to an injury.

In his place, Saudi Arabia side NEOM forward Giorgos Masouras could get some minutes, having scored and provided an assist in the draw against the Netherlands.

Beyond that, Greece may not have many more changes to their starting lineup, which, as we already mentioned, has been working wonderfully lately.

As for Germany, Jürgen Klopp has made several changes during the matches played in this Nations League, with Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala being the main absentees due to injury problems.

In any case, in attack, Klopp has other players ready to step up and play in this match if needed, such as Serge Gnabry and Florian Wirtz.

Greece’s predicted starting XI vs. Germany: Tzolakis; Saliakas, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Karetsas, Kourbelis, Androutsos, Masouras; Pavlidis, Ionannidis

Germany’s predicted starting XI vs. Greece: Urbig; Treu, Thiaw, Anton, Raum; Gnabry, Pavlovic, Bischof, El Mala; Woltemade, Wirtz.

Greece vs. Germany: Teams Form & Latest Results

Greece are in a sweet spot at the moment, although their last five matches have been mixed; they’ve suffered only one defeat in that stretch, but have won only two.

In their most recent game, they drew 2-2 against the Netherlands on October 1. Before that, they defeated Germany 1-0 on September 27, something they plan to do this Sunday again.

Before that, they defeated Serbia 2-1 on September 24, and we have to go back to June 7, when Greece lost 0-1 to Italy in a friendly. Before that, the Greeks had recorded a 2-2 draw against Sweden on June 4.

Returning to Germany, they have managed only one victory in their last five matches and have lost twice. Of course, only three of their last five matches were coached by their new coach, Klopp.

In their most recent match, they defeated Serbia 2-0 on October 1. They lost 0-1 to Greece, as we already mentioned, on September 27, and drew 1-1 against the Netherlands on September 24.

We have to go back to June 29 for Germany’s previous match, when Paraguay eliminated them in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup.

That match ended 1-1 in regular time, but they lost 4-3 on penalties. Before that, they had already lost 2-1 to Ecuador in the group stage.