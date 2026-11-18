Jesse Marsch shared his honest thoughts on the Canadian Premier League ahead of Cavalry vs. Atletico Ottawa this Saturday. The two clubs are set to meet in the CPL Final to determine the 2026 North Star Cup champion. Marsch complimented the league’s quality and feels it continues to trend in the right direction.

The CPL launched in 2019 and serves as Canada’s top-flight professional league. It has been a proving ground for many Canadian players who may not have previously received the same opportunities.

The CPL has continued to evolve, with 2026 being a historic season. Forge FC made history by defeating MLS-side CF Montreal to become the first CPL club to win the Canadian Championship.

Now, Cavalry and Ottawa aim to compete for the CPL’s top prize, the North Star Cup. It will be a rematch of last year’s thrilling matchup, which saw Ottawa defeat Cavalry in blizzard conditions.

Jesse Marsch Shares Honest Take on the CPL Ahead of North Star Cup Clash

CanMNT head coach Jesse Marsch has been keeping an eye on the CPL. He shared his thoughts on the league, as well as its importance to the national team.

“I think everybody sees the future as being bright in this country and [the] CPL continues to develop that. This is important too, that we continue to find ways for that league to continue to grow and establish itself. I think that this season has been a passionate season, a good season. We’ve seen some new teams continue to emerge, some new coaches and players. I think that the playoffs have been spirited and fun to watch. And I think the final will be great,” Marsch told OneSoccer.

He continued:

“Overall, I still feel very strong about where the sport is and the future of the sport in this country,” Marsch said.

Betting Odds for CPL Final

The CPL Final is expected to be a success for the league. According to reports, ATCO Field in Calgary, Alberta, is sold out for the final between Cavalry and Atletico Ottawa.

Last year’s final was played in Ottawa, where Atletico won the North Star Cup. Now, Cavalry will hope history repeats itself, as the club will have home-field advantage.

According to bet365, Cavalry enters the 2026 CPL Final as the favorite, listed at -163. The defending champions, Atletico Ottawa, meanwhile, stand as a +310 underdog.

Based on the current odds, a $20 wager on Cavalry to win would return a total payout of $32.27. In contrast, a $20 wager on Ottawa to win would return a total payout of $82.

Bettors may also find value in a draw instead, which would see the North Star Cup being decided in extra time or penalties. That line is set at +290.