Michael Carrick Ends Bruno Fernandes Speculation With Clear Stance

Despite recent criticism, Manchester United coach Michael Carrick has reaffirmed his confidence in Bruno Fernandes.

The English strategist said the Portuguese midfielder will retain the team captaincy and return to the starting XI for the match against Chelsea after coming off the bench in Bournemouth’s 3-0 defeat.

Carrick backed Fernandes’ continuity as the Red Devils’ leader, despite differences over sporting decisions and the club’s current situation. The coach also said the player remains committed to the team and will continue to play an important role.

In the match against Bournemouth last Sunday, Fernandes remained on the bench, and defender Harry Maguire wore the captain’s armband.

The Portuguese player’s absence from the starting lineup drew attention because of his status as a Manchester United reference and the statements he had made about the team’s tactics.

Michael Carrick Confirms Bruno Fernandes Will Remain Manchester United Captain

Speaking ahead of the match against Chelsea, Carrick ruled out any pending decision on Bruno Fernandes’ captaincy and confirmed the midfielder will continue wearing the armband.

“There is no decision to make about that. (Bruno) will continue to be (the captain). Look, we are aware of the team’s and the club’s current situation. He is an important player for this group; he has been, and he will continue to be,” Carrick said.

The coach also praised the leadership the Portuguese international has shown with the English side and highlighted his willingness to help improve results.

The board also has Carrick’s future under review, and he spoke with them this week about the sporting situation. The team had gone eight matches without a win and was recording its worst league-season start since 1986.

Despite the bad run, the board has confirmed it will keep Carrick as coach; however, more negative results could change his future in the blink of an eye.