Erik ten Hag Warns Manchester United Face Genuine Relegation Risk

Manchester United have reached a point where even relegation is being discussed as a genuine possibility — and this time the warning is coming from a former manager who knows the club from the inside. Erik ten Hag believes United could drop out of the Premier League if their current downward spiral continues. His comments come after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea left the Red Devils 17th in the table, with just seven points from nine games.

Ten Hag Sees Relegation as a Real Possibility

Ten Hag was asked whether Manchester United could suffer their first relegation from the English top flight since 1974. His answer was not the sort of reassurance supporters will want to hear.

“In the Premier League it’s certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong,” Ten Hag told ESPN. “They’re all strong squads, all good managers. And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle — yes, then it can become very, very difficult.”

United’s position makes the warning difficult to dismiss. They have seven points from nine league matches and sit 17th, level on points with Crystal Palace in the relegation zone. The problem extends beyond the league table, too. United have gone nine consecutive matches without a win in all competitions, their longest such run since 1984. The sequence includes a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, a 4-1 Champions League loss at Como and Saturday’s defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Gary Neville Also Voices Serious Concerns

Ten Hag is not the only former United figure sounding the alarm. Gary Neville described the club’s situation as “really worrying” after the Chelsea defeat, saying the team appeared stuck in a rut. The former captain also pointed to the difficult run of fixtures ahead, with United struggling to turn performances into results.

Saturday’s defeat was particularly damaging. United had Lisandro Martínez sent off after conceding a penalty, and Chelsea took advantage to secure the points. It was another afternoon in which a difficult situation became even worse once things started going against them. United have now lost six of their last nine matches in all competitions, with the other three ending in draws.

Michael Carrick Faces More Pressure Ahead of Roma Match

Michael Carrick is still expected to be in charge when United host Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday. The club’s decision to keep him in the job for the Chelsea match came despite the heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Como, but another setback would only increase the scrutiny surrounding his position.

United then travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Those fixtures offer Carrick an immediate opportunity to stop the slide, but the bigger concern is how quickly the club’s season has deteriorated. Ten Hag’s comments may be uncomfortable for supporters, particularly given his own difficult departure from Old Trafford, but the numbers behind them are difficult to ignore.

Ten Hag won the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at United before being dismissed in 2024. He is now technical director at FC Twente. His warning is not a prediction that United will be relegated. It is a reminder that, with the club already hovering just above the bottom three, the possibility can no longer be casually dismissed.