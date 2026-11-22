Lamine Yamal is regarded as one of the brightest stars on the planet, and Tottenham wonderkid Luca Williams-Barnett has been told he can reach that level.

The 18-year-old started a Premier League game for the first team on Saturday, scoring and grabbing an assist in a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Spurs’ academy prospect became the club’s youngest scorer in the top flight since Gareth Bale in 2007, before turning provider for the second goal.

Williams-Barnett teed up Dominic Solanke to poke into an empty net and secure three important points, making it four wins in five for the North London outfit.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who watched from the stands while serving a touchline ban, was not surprised to see how good the winger was.

Roberto De Zerbi Hails Williams-Barnett

“I’m not surprised, because his talent is bigger than you think. He played very well. I think he’s lucky, because he’s playing in a top club, with top teammates.

“I decided to play today with Luca from 10 days and in my plan, it was [James] Maddison and Luca very close to speak the same language, to play together and the experience of Maddison I thought could be important.

“The behaviour of Maddison could help him to play with freedom. And Thursday, I spoke with Luca and I asked him two things. Just two things. To play like he plays on the park with his friends, with the same freedom.

“And to play and to work hard without the ball, like [Ousmane] Dembélé, like Raphinha, like Yamal, because football is going in a different way and the first defenders are the attackers.

“Even if they are Ballon d’Or winners, or any way the players with talent, they have to work on the pitch.”

Roberto De Zerbi Backs Luca Williams-Barnett to Reach Lamine Yamal’s Level

Yamal narrowly missed out on winning the Ballon d’Or – the sport’s most prestigious individual prize – to former Spurs man Harry Kane.

But the Spaniard has still been in incredible form this term, scoring 10 goals and registering eight assists in La Liga so far in 2026-27.

De Zerbi was asked whether he thinks Williams Barnett could reach that level, and he did not hesitate in his response.

“Yes, I think so”, the Spurs boss added.

“And one of the best things in my career… I’ve seen today in the bus from the training ground to the stadium, because he was very close with me, while we were coming in the stadium, he was watching on YouTube Ronaldinho, Hazard, Neymar.

“I thought he was a special guy, because if one hour and thirty minutes before you are debuting in the Premier League, you are watching Ronaldinho, Hazard, Neymar, all these types of talent.

“The football is magic, no?”

Williams-Barnett In Line To Keep Starting Spot

Tottenham face a tough run beyond November. With an away trip to Sunderland followed by a home game against Fulham, the schedule then turns tough.

A North London derby meeting with Arsenal awaits, alongside clashes with Bournemouth, Brighton and Manchester City.

With Mathys Tel still out injured and Savio having to depart soon after coming on as a substitute, De Zerbi may have no choice but to continue starting Williams-Barnett.

Thankfully, his performance on Saturday suggests he is more than good enough to step up.