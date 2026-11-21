Luca Williams-Barnett has been branded “unbelievable” by his Tottenham peers after making history for the club.

The 18-year-old was handed his first Premier League start against Ipswich on Saturday afternoon, where he scored his debut senior goal and provided an assist as Spurs cruised to a 2-0 win.

With Mathys Tel out injured and both Dejan Kulusevski and Savio both being carefully managed on their returns, Williams-Barnett was handed the opportunity to impress.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi was watching from the stands while he served a suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards, but the youngster still took the opportunity with both hands.

Spurs were ahead within 15 minutes thanks to some quick thinking from their academy talent.

Pedro Porro swung in an inviting cross towards the back post, where Williams-Barnett managed to get goalside of Darnell Furlong and bundle the ball past Christian Walton in net.

He wheeled off to soak up the celebrations inside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, but his work was not done there.

Just six minutes into the second half, Williams-Barnett turned provider.

Once again getting the better of his full-back on the left flank, the winger drove into the penalty box and drilled a ball across the face of goal, into the path of Dominic Solanke.

The England international could not miss, and the strike wrapped up a third consecutive win in the Premier League for Spurs.

Luca Williams-Barnett Hailed By Destiny Udogie

Destiny Udogie, who partnered Williams-Barnett on the left-hand side, was full of praise for his teammate during his post-match interviews.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the Italian hailed the young gem as “unbelievable”, before expressing his delight at the forward getting his chance to shine in the first team.

He said: “Obviously I am so happy for him; every day in the training session he shows his quality.

“Honestly, he’s just an incredible football player. I hope he keeps doing what he’s doing.

“Obviously, he is such a young lad. Doing what he is doing in training and in the game is just unbelievable. I just wish him the best.”

‘He’s Like George Best’

Play

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew went as far as to compare him to the iconic George Best.

During commentary duties for talkSPORT, the ex-Crystal Palace boss could not hide his delight at the teenager’s cameo.

“We’re seeing the arrival of a superstar,” Pardew said.

“He made it look so easy.”

Pardew added: “He’s got lovely, fluid moves and style to him as a player… like George Best. He’s got that agility to him.

“It was his show today. Spurs were okay today… but it was all about the young boy. He’s had a perfect afternoon.”

Pardew then said: “Spurs now have a Luca Williams-Barnett to counter Arsenal’s Max Dowman.

“When George Best used to move when he’d drop a shoulder without losing pace, it reminded me of that.”

Roberto De Zerbi Echoes Praise

De Zerbi eventually returned from the stands to have his say on his promising talent.

Unsurprisingly, he was also full of praise for Williams-Barnett.

He added: “I told him to play as he plays in the park with his friends, with the same freedom.

“Luca is a special player.

“I’m not surprised because his talent is bigger than you think.”

Tottenham fans will be hoping to see more of Williams-Barnett in the coming weeks. Next up is a trip to Sunderland as they look to continue their good Premier League form.