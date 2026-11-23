Tottenham wonderkid Luca Williams-Barnett is set to sign a long-term contract with the club.

The 18-year-old has agreed a deal to remain with his boyhood club, despite transfer interest from the likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

Williams-Barnett made his first start for Tottenham in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ipswich, scoring the opener 15 minutes in before providing an assist for Spurs’ second.

He was given a standing ovation from the North London faithful, having become the club’s youngest Premier League goalscorer since Gareth Bale in 2007.

With less than two years left on his deal, the teenager has opted to remain at Tottenham.

The club’s other academy star, Mikey Moore, is currently on loan with Koln in Germany, and scored the opener against Bayern Munich last Friday.

Several clubs were keen to take the Spurs man on a temporary basis, to allow his development to excel.

Roberto De Zerbi Raves Over Luca Williams-Barnett

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi was more than willing to praise Williams-Barnett ahead of his contract signing, after watching his masterclass from the stands on Saturday.

“I’m positive about that because he has great confidence. He knows all his qualities, but I think he has a very good family and it’s crucial for this type of player,” De Zerbi said.

“I think he’s already in a top club. He has nothing to change because he’s already at the top of the level of the club he wants to arrive.

“He understands because he’s smart. He’s smart to understand the behaviour.

“I think I’m positive about his behaviour, his character, because I’ve been working with him for three or four months and I know him enough to say this.”

Tottenham Protected Luca Williams-Barnett Until Right Moment

The name ‘Luca Williams-Barnett’ carries a lot of weight inside Tottenham territory.

He was first seen as part of the first team in 2024, named on the bench by Ange Postecoglou in Spurs’ run to the Europa League in 2024. He was still 16 at the time.

The youngster then came on for a late cameo against Doncaster last season, his only senior appearance in 2025-26.

But his standing has increased since De Zerbi took him on Tottenham’s pre-season tour last summer.

A panenka penalty kick against Sydney FC alongside a goal against Hoffenheim helped him earn a debut a few weeks ago against Crystal Palace.

Injuries to Mathys Tel and Mykhailo Mudryk then opened the door to his first start.

Spurs fans will be hoping to see more of their academy talent against Sunderland next weekend.