Real Madrid’s War on La Liga Is Poisoning Football From Within

Real Madrid wants Javier Tebas out of a job. Again. This time, the club is demanding the immediate resignation of the La Liga president after he compared the methods used by Real Madrid’s leadership and its television channel to propaganda techniques employed by Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. Tebas insisted he was criticizing the methods, not the ideology or Madrid’s supporters. The club called his remarks “morally repugnant” and incompatible with his position.

Tebas chose his words recklessly. Comparing football politics with Nazi propaganda was always going to inflame an already bitter dispute, and the president of Spain’s top league should know better. But Madrid’s outrage cannot be examined in isolation. This is the same club that has spent months attacking referees, questioning the integrity of Spanish football and portraying itself as the victim of a system it believes is working against it.

And that is where the bigger story begins. Real Madrid has every right to demand fair refereeing and answers about Barcelona’s Negreira case. But there is a growing difference between demanding accountability and trying to discredit the institutions that govern the sport whenever they become inconvenient. Football has a credibility problem. Real Madrid’s campaign is making it worse.

Getty The president of the Spanish football league ‘La Liga’, Javier Tebas, speaks as he takes part in the forum Defense of the European Football Ecosystem, organized by La Vanguardia journal, on March 16, 2023 in Barcelona. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s Refereeing Complaints Have Become a Campaign

The latest confrontation did not emerge from nowhere. On September 22, after he dismissed claims of systematic refereeing bias as belonging to “another galaxy.” Less than a month later, the club is demanding his resignation again. The dispute has moved beyond individual decisions on the pitch and into a full-scale institutional confrontation.

Real Madrid TV sits at the center of that fight. The club’s channel has repeatedly scrutinized referees and highlighted decisions it believes have harmed Madrid. There is nothing inherently wrong with examining controversial calls. Supporters deserve explanations, and officials should be accountable. The problem is what happens when scrutiny becomes a one-way street, with every disputed decision treated as evidence of a larger conspiracy.

This is not an abstract concern. In April 2025, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea , after Real Madrid TV had published a critical video about his record. He described the pain of having his child come home upset after other children called his father a thief. That episode should have forced everyone in Spanish football to consider where criticism ends and personal intimidation begins.

Madrid may insist it is defending itself. But when a club with its enormous global reach repeatedly puts officials under a public microscope, the consequences extend beyond the club’s own grievances. Referees are human beings, and the sport needs them to make decisions without fearing that every mistake will become another installment in a campaign against their integrity.

The Negreira Case Is Serious. It Is Not a Blank Check.

Madrid’s strongest argument is that Spanish football has genuine questions to answer. Barcelona made payments over several years to companies linked to José María Enríquez Negreira, a former vice-president of Spain’s refereeing committee. The case remains under scrutiny, and the integrity of the competition demands transparency.

Madrid has also submitted documentation to UEFA, which confirmed that the material would be assessed within its existing investigation. Barcelona, for its part, said on October 1 that UEFA had not opened a new proceeding and that the existing process remained ongoing. Neither the submission of documents nor the continuation of an investigation is, by itself, proof of wrongdoing.

That distinction matters. Madrid is entitled to press for answers, and nobody should dismiss legitimate questions simply because they come from a powerful club. But the existence of an unresolved case does not establish that referees are conspiring against Madrid in unrelated matches. Nor does it make every criticism of the club an attack on transparency.

When every controversy is folded into the same sweeping narrative, evidence becomes secondary to suspicion. The argument stops being about what can be demonstrated and becomes about which side can shout loudest. That is not how trust is restored. It is how distrust becomes permanent.

The Super League Reveals the Bigger Fight

The pattern extends well beyond La Liga. Florentino Pérez and Madrid have been central to the campaign for a European Super League, a project that challenged the established structure of European football and threatened to concentrate even more power and revenue among the biggest clubs.

To be fair, Madrid’s argument that football’s governing bodies should not have unchecked power is not without merit. In December 2023, the European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA and FIFA rules governing approval of competing competitions lacked the necessary transparency and safeguards. But the ruling did not simply declare the proposed Super League approved, nor did it establish that a breakaway competition would be good for football.

The distinction is important. Challenging entrenched authorities can be legitimate. Building a system that serves the interests of a small group of wealthy clubs at the expense of the wider game is another matter entirely.

Madrid’s approach increasingly looks like a demand to challenge the system when it restricts the club, while treating the club’s own interests as inseparable from football’s interests. They are not. Real Madrid is a great institution, but it is still one club in a sport sustained by thousands of teams, millions of supporters and competitions whose appeal depends on uncertainty, access and the belief that the rules apply to everyone.

Football Cannot Survive on Grievance and Money

Look at the wider landscape. On September 29, an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of 114 of the 115 alleged Premier League financial-rule breaches. City denies wrongdoing and has appealed. Meanwhile, FIFA under Gianni Infantino continues to expand football’s commercial reach and calendar, raising serious questions about whether revenue is taking priority over the players, supporters and traditions that made the sport valuable in the first place.

These are different problems, and they should not be casually equated. But they point toward the same danger: football’s biggest institutions and richest clubs can become so consumed by power, money and self-preservation that the people who sustain the game are left behind.

Madrid’s contribution is particularly damaging because it attacks something less tangible but just as essential: trust. If supporters are repeatedly told that referees, league officials and football’s institutions are hostile forces, what are they supposed to believe when the next controversial decision arrives? That the game is being administered imperfectly, as every sport is, or that the entire competition is rigged against their team?

Tebas deserves criticism for his language. A league president should lower the temperature, not throw a match into the flames. But Madrid’s response also deserves scrutiny, especially when another demand for his resignation follows so quickly after the previous one.

The club should keep asking questions about refereeing. It should insist on transparency in the Negreira case. It should challenge football’s authorities when it has evidence of wrongdoing. What it should not do is treat every disagreement as proof that the system is corrupt and every critic as an enemy.

Real Madrid has won more European Cups than any other club. It has money, influence, history and a worldwide audience. It does not need to behave like a powerless outsider to protect its interests.

Football already has enough people trying to turn it into a business first and a sport second. The last thing it needs is its most successful club helping convince supporters that the game cannot be trusted unless Madrid gets its way.

That is not a fight to save football. It is a fight that risks poisoning it.