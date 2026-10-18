Real Madrid vs Sevilla Preview: Can Los Blancos Cope Without Vini Jr?

Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday knowing three points are non-negotiable, and they’ll do it without Vinícius Júnior for the first of four straight matches, not just the Clásico. José Mourinho’s side sit fourth in La Liga with 18 points, six behind leaders Barcelona, and face a brutal run that includes next weekend’s trip to Camp Nou. Kick-off is 9:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. ET). Sevilla arrive fifth with 14 points under Luis García Plaza and have shown real fight this season, but history is brutal for visitors at this ground.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Preview: The Vinicius Ban Begins

Vinícius was sent off in Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal on October 10 for pulling the hair of defender Nathan Saliba, then compounded it with an angry reaction to the decision. The Spanish federation’s disciplinary committee split the punishment into two separate two-match bans, one for the violent conduct, one for the protest, stacking into a full four-game suspension. Real Madrid appealed. The RFEF’s Appeals Committee rejected it outright, with no reduction. That means Vinícius doesn’t just miss Sunday’s game: he’s also out for the Clásico at Barcelona on October 25, the trip to Racing Santander on November 1, and the Valencia match on November 7, not returning until Celta Vigo on November 22. Four matches, including the biggest one on the calendar, gone in one swing.

Mourinho, for his part, brushed off the surrounding media circus: “It’s funny!” he said when asked about the scrutiny, before confirming five changes to keep his squad fresh after Wednesday’s Champions League comeback win over Roma, a game Endrick and Carlos Espí both came off the bench to score in.

Team News: Who Replaces Vinícius

Alongside Vinícius, Real Madrid are also without Éder Militão (hamstring, expected back late October), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (thigh tendon, no return date) and Raúl Asencio (leg). Yan Diomande slides into the left-wing role after scoring the winner against Villarreal, with Arda Güler expected on the right. Jude Bellingham operates behind Kylian Mbappé, Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni anchor midfield, and Dean Huijsen returns to central defense alongside Ibrahima Konaté. Madrid are unbeaten at home this season across four league wins and a European night.

Sevilla are missing Isaac Romero through suspension after his red card against Levante, along with Marcao (muscle), Jon Guridi (adductor) and Miguel Sierra (shoulder). Robbie Ure, the young Scottish striker who joined from Sweden’s IK Sirius for a reported £5.5 million this past summer, scored in the 3-3 draw with Levante and is set to lead the line again. Youssouf Fofana has been a standout performer and should start in midfield, with Lucien Agoumé providing the defensive shield in front of a Sevilla back line that’s already conceded 12 league goals.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Güler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappé

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Castrín, Salas, Suazo; Agoumé; Ejuke, Kochorashvili, Fofana, Correia; Ure

These are projected starting XIs. Confirmed lineups are typically released around an hour before kickoff.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla

Losing Vinícius for a month is a real blow, and losing him specifically for the Clásico stings. But Madrid still have more than enough quality to handle Sevilla at home. Mbappé remains the focal point, Diomande offers direct running as the direct replacement, and the midweek comeback against Roma should have the group feeling good about itself, Endrick and Espí both scoring off the bench is the kind of depth statement that matters here. Sevilla will make it competitive and can absolutely score against a defense still finding its final shape, but their long winless run at this stadium is hard to ignore. Expect the hosts to control the game and take a 3-1 win that keeps the pressure squarely on Barcelona heading into next weekend.

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