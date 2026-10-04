Ronaldo Is Coming Back: Portugal Plotting His Return for One Last Match

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international future looked finished just days ago, after a messy walkout from Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen. Now, according to talkSPORT, the 41-year-old has been tipped to return to the national team next year for one more chapter, and this time the motivation might be the biggest number left in his career: 1,000.

talkSPORT: Bridges Being Built After the Walkout

Portuguese journalist Miguel Pereira told talkSPORT‘s Sunday Edition that talks are already happening behind the scenes. “I really do think there are bridges being built between Cristiano’s camp, Jesus’ camp,” Pereira said. “The Portuguese federation is very much interested in having Cristiano because of all the publicity it gets, and I do think that Cristiano will be back for a last dance with the Portuguese side later next year.” The tip points to a return later in 2027 rather than the next international window, giving everyone involved time to let things cool off.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp after being left out of the starting lineup and then going unused as a substitute against Norway. He posted a carefully worded statement saying he’d eventually explain his reasons and wished the team well. Manager Jorge Jesus has publicly maintained there was no major issue, but a captain leaving mid-camp is hard to spin as nothing.

So Why Ronaldo Coming Back? The 1,000-Goal Chase

Here’s the number that makes this more than another rumor. Ronaldo currently sits at 979 career goals across club and country, by far the most of any player in the modern game, which puts him just 21 goals from reaching 1,000. Pereira believes that chase is what could actually bring him back. Ronaldo has made no secret of wanting to hit the milestone in a Portugal shirt rather than for his club, drawing comparisons to how Pelé marked his own historic moment. Combine that personal motivation with the federation’s obvious interest in the commercial and emotional value of a controlled farewell, and there’s a real, if unconfirmed, path back to the national team.

This Isn’t Even His First ‘Last Dance’ This Year

This is the second time in 2026 that a “last dance” narrative has attached itself to Ronaldo and Portugal. Before the World Cup, his sister Katia Aveiro told reporters in Toronto that his international career was winding down, saying, “It’s not today that he’s saying goodbye, but it’s soon… this is his last dance.” Portugal then lost to Spain in the round of 16, and Ronaldo’s Portugal story seemed to be over. Four months later, he’s not just still active, he’s reportedly being pitched a comeback for a planned farewell built around a career milestone. Whether that’s a sign of genuine reconciliation or just how often people around Ronaldo use “last dance” as a headline, the man himself still hasn’t confirmed anything.

None of this is official. There’s been no statement from Ronaldo, the Portuguese federation, or Jesus confirming any agreement, and it remains a well-sourced tip rather than news. But the fact that a mainstream outlet is reporting active bridge-building just days after the walkout shows how fast this situation can still shift, and how much unfinished business, 21 goals’ worth, might be pulling him back.