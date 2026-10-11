Anderson Silva Sends Emotional Message to Veteran Tim Kennedy

UFC legend Anderson Silva sent an emotional message to UFC veteran Tim Kennedy after he was shot in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Kennedy was shot in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on September 17 during a deadly ambush that saw 20 people either injured or killed.

After hearing the news, Silva — who is training to become a police officer — sent a heartfelt message to Kennedy.

Anderson Silva Reaches Out to Tim Kennedy

Taking to his social media, Silva sent a classy message to his fellow UFC veteran Kennedy.

“Hey brother, I heard about the terrible news. Strength to you and your family. We’re all praying that you get well. God bless. Tim Kennedy our brother and fellow former UFC MMA fighter and former Green Beret was shot several times mainly in the leg during an ambush on September 17 in the Democratic Republic of Congo while working a private security contract He survived his injuries and an evacuation of about eight hours and then was taken for treatment in the United States In the same attack former New Zealand SAS soldier Justin Conaglen was killed and a third member of the crew was also injured Prayers for Tim Kennedy for Justin Conaglen family and everyone involved in this case,” Silva wrote on his Instagram.

Tim Kennedy is Doing Better

According to reports, Kennedy is doing better as he is receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., after he was allegedly shot multiple times in the leg during the ambush in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Kennedy had repotedly been working as a private contractor for The Vectus Group, a private military company owned by Erik Prince.

Kennedy, who previously fought in the UFC from 2013 to 2016, was a member of the United States Army, and he also continued to be part of the military while actively competing inside the Octagon.

Although some of his views on social media have been controversial, Kennedy is someone who clearly loves his country and who has fought and put his body on the line for the freedom of others.