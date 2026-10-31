Johnny Walker Reacts to Getting UFC Vegas 124 Main Event Fight

UFC heavyweight knockout artist Johnny Walker reacted to the announcement of his UFC Vegas 124 main event fight next weekend.

The original UFC Vegas 124 main event between welterweights Sean Brady and Gabriel Bonfim was scrapped due to Brady’s staph infection, forcing him to withdraw from the bout. With only a week until the fight, the UFC could not find an opponent on short notice for Bonfim, and he, too, was pulled from the card.

Enter Walker, who was given this main-event spot against fellow heavyweight slugger Waldo Cortes Acosta on short notice. The two will now headline UFC Vegas 124 one week from now.

Johnny Walker Reacts to UFC Vegas 124 Main Event Slot

Taking to his social media, Walker shared his reaction to getting this UFC Vegas 124 main event slot against Cortes Acosta.

“God does not give a battle that His child cannot fight and win. See you on the 7th! I started the camp today God does not give a battle that His child cannot fight and win. #ufc,” Walker wrote on his Instagram.

Johnny Walker vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta Is a Heavyweight Banger

The new main event of UFC Vegas 124 is a heavyweight banger between Cortes Acosta and Walker, two heavy-hitting heavyweight fighters who are going to go in there and look to take each other’s heads off early and often.

The fight is set for five rounds, but let’s face it, the odds of this fight going that long are slim, as both of these men are going to try to throw bombs at each other’s chins and try to take them out in the early going of the fight. Most likely, this fight won’t last longer than two rounds.

As for the betting odds, they just opened up, with Cortes Acsta as a -300 favorite and Walker as a +247 underdog, though the early action has come in on Walker as the line begins to tighten up.

Waldo Cortes Acosta -300

Johnny Walker +247

Either way, regardless of who wins this fight, it should be a fun one between two fan favorites who want to go in there and win by KO.