Renato Moicano Not Interested in Rival Tom Nolan’s Compliments

UFC lightweight veteran Renato Moicano said that he is not interested in hearing rival Tom Nolan’s compliments before their fight tonight.

Moicano meets Nolan in the headliner of UFC Vegas 123, which takes place tonight, Halloween night, at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a battle pitting two of the top-10-ranked lightweights on the UFC roster.

Ahead of the fight, Nolan has been complimentary towards Moicano, but the Brazilian is not interested in being friends with the Aussie.

Renato Moicano Tells Tom Nolan to Shut Up and Fight

Speaking to reporters this week ahead of his UFC Vegas 123 main event against Nolan, Moicano told his opponent to stop giving him praise in the lead-up to the fight because he’s going in there to beat him up.

Tom Nolan: “He’s one of my heroes.”

Renato Moicano: “(Expletive) that Tom Nolan. I’m gonna beat your (expletive) ass bro, stop that (expletive). I don’t want compliments I want money.”

Renato Moicano Favored to Beat Tom Nolan

Per FightOdds.io, Moicano is the favorite to beat Nolan, as the betting line has flipped after Nolan opened up as the betting favorite.

Right now, Moicano is a -120 favorite to beat Nolan, who is a +100 underdog. Obviously, these odds are very tight, and they reflect the closeness of this bout, but the fact that the betting odds flipped from Moicano opening as the underdog to now entering the fight as the favorite is certainly telling.

The veteran Brazilian is coming off a slick submission win over Chris Duncan earlier this year that showed that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank despite now being 37 years old and presumably being on the last legs of his UFC career. Nolan, meanwhile, has won six straight fights, and given that he is only 26 years old, carries far more upside into this bout.

But given Moicano’s vast UFC experience and his danger level both standing and on the mat, there are plenty of bettors out there who like him to win this fight and are backing him with their hard-earned money to get the job done and win.