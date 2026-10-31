Julian Erosa Retires After UFC Vegas 123 KO Win

Long-time UFC featherweight fighter Julian Erosa retired following a knockout win over JeongYeong Lee at UFC Vegas 123.

Erosa was the underdog against Lee, but he managed to make quick work of his foe with a brutal first-round knockout to end his UFC career on a high note.

Julian Erosa Retires From the UFC

Erosa had previously announced that this fight against Lee would be his final retirement fight from MMA, so it was not a surprise at all when he took off his gloves and laid them down in the center of the Octagon after beating Lee, as he said he would retire from the sport win, lose, or draw.

Thankfully for Erosa, he managed to get the win, allowing him to walk away from the sport with a victory and a positive UFC record of 10-9.

While Erosa did not get a video package from the UFC, he was allowed to have his wife and child in the Octagon with him to celebrate the special occasion and take a photo with his team for the final time as he is retiring from the sport to spend more time with his family, a commendable decision for anyone.

Julian Erosa MMA Career

The 37-year-old Erosa made his pro MMA career in 2010, so he has been fighting professionally for 16 years at this point.

He has had three separate stints in the UFC, as he had been cut and brought back twice before. Though his first two stints in the UFC did not last very long, this latest one lasted quite some time, and it showed just how much the matchmakers enjoyed having him on the roster, as he was someone the promotion could always call up and take a fight.

In addition to his three stints in the UFC, Erosa was also on The Ultimate Fighter and on Dana White’s Contender Series, so he truly did it all.

Erosa’s most notable career victories came over Charles Jourdain, Sean Woodson, and Nate Landwehr.

Thanks for all the memories, Julian Erosa, and best of luck in your retirement from the sport, as you earned it.