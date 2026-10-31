Colby Covington Names the 2 UFC Fighters He Wants to Fight

Former UFC star Colby Covington is currently retired from MMA, but he is open to competing again if he gets the chance to face two fighters.

Covington retired from mixed martial arts earlier this year and was released by the UFC to focus on his RAF wrestling career. But he now says he is leaving the door open for a return if he gets the right matchup that makes him excited to come back and fight again.

Colby Covington Interested in Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Fights

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Covington admitted that, even though he is currently retired from the UFC, he would be open to coming back if he got a big fight against Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz for big money.

“Without a question, if it’s a big name and it’s a big fight that gets me up early in the morning, then I’m gonna do it. If I’m getting paid the big money, fighting the big fights, then I’m coming back. But just to come back and fight anybody, it does nothing for me. If there’s a big fight that adds to my legacy…then that’s what I’ll come back for. I don’t have a name on the top of my mind, but big names. They’re probably not gonna give me a guy like Conor (McGregor), but that would be great. (Nate) Diaz, some of these big names that are characters that have established themselves in the game for as long as I have. The door is never closed,” Covington said (via Bloody Elbow).

Will Colby Covington Fight Again?

While Covington’s UFC career flamed out with a string of losses to finish things, he has done well in RAF since he’s gone there, including picking up a huge upset win over Arman Tsarukyan, who is one of the best fighters in the UFC right now.

In RAF, Covington is making good money to wrestle big names, so for now, it makes sense that he focuses on his wrestling career. But if the UFC comes calling him with a big fight offer, it appears that Covington will consider it.