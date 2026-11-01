Tom Nolan Issues Statement Following UFC Vegas 123

UFC lightweight contender Tom Nolan issued a statement following his knockout win over Renato Moicano at UFC Vegas 123.

The main event of UFC Vegas 123 saw Nolan knock out Moicano in the third round. However, the fight was highly controversial, as a stand-up by referee Dan Miragliotta in the second round changed the entire trajectory of the bout.

Tom Nolan Reacts to UFC Vegas 123 Win

Taking to his social media, Nolan issued a statement following his big win over Moicano at UFC Vegas 123.

“It was an honour to share the cage with @renato_moicano_ufc. What an experience! I know some people are upset about the referee bringing the fight back to the feet, but at the end of the day, my job is to fight, and that’s exactly what I did. I can only control what’s in my hands, not the referee’s decisions. I hope you guys enjoyed the fight. Thank you to everyone who tuned in and showed support,” Nolan wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Tom Nolan After UFC Vegas 123?

Regardless of the bad standup by Miragliotta, this was the biggest win of Nolan’s career, and it’s the type of victory that should earn him another top-ranked fighter in the UFC lightweight division, as Moicano is a really good name to have on your resume.

Taking a look at the UFC Vegas 123 rankings, some potential options for Nolan could be Grant Dawson, Mauricio Ruffy, or Rafael Fiziev. These are all top-15-ranked lightweights who are not currently booked for known fights, so they all make for intriguing opponents for Nolan, who is on a six-fight win streak right now.

Despite the wild standup in the Moicano vs. Nolan bout, on paper anyways this is a massive win for the Aussie and he shouldn’t be dinged for he referee making a big mistake. He’s a solid fighter who, at only 26 years of age, has tons of potential in the sport to keep making a rise up the UFC lightweight rankings, and it will certainly be interesting to see what is next for him after picking up this huge win over Moicano.