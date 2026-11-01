UFC Vegas 123 Bonuses Revealed Following Halloween Event

Following the UFC Vegas 123 event, the world’s leading MMA promotion announced which fighters took home the post-fight bonuses.

UFC Vegas 123 took place on Saturday, October 31, at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. See all the bonus winners for the card below.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Tom Nolan

In the main event, Tom Nolan won against Renato Moicano via third-round TKO in a fight that was tainted by a sketchy referee stand-up in the second round. Regardless, Nolan got the knockout win, his sixth straight victory in the UFC, and one that should earn him another top-10 ranked opponent in his next fight.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Julian Erosa

At featherweight, Julian Erosa knocked out JeongYeong Lee in the first round in his UFC retirement bout. After getting hurt right off the bat, Erosa managed to stay composed and came back to brutally knock Lee out to walk away from the UFC with a 10-9 record inside the Octagon.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Joe Kropschot

In a middleweight bout, Joe Kropschot submitted Nick Klein via second-round triangle armbar submission to win his UFC debut. This was a tremendous performance by Kropschot, who was making his promotional debut after he earned a contract with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series this summer.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Lucia Szabova

In the opening preliminary card bout, Lucia Szabova defeated Tainara Lisboa via third-round TKO with heavy ground and pound. Szabova mostly dominated this fight with her grappling and finally got the finish with a nasty TKO in the third round after a barrage of unanswered ground strikes.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani, Rodrigo Sezinando

In a welterweight bout that kicked off the main card, Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani destroyed Farman Hasanov’s face so badly that the doctor was forced to step in and stop the fight in the third round due to TKO. It was another exceptional performance by Lebosnoyani, who looks like a top-15 guy.

In a welterweight fight, Rodrigo Sezinando defeated Theodor Berggren via second-round TKO due to a nasty cut that opened up his opponent’s lip. Sezinando’s ground and pound was deadly, and the cageside doctor was forced to stop the fight because of an absolutely brutal cut.