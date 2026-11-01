Tom Nolan Finishes Renato Moicano After Questionable Call

Tom Nolan has won the biggest fight of his career. The Australian fighter beat Renato Moicano by TKO in the third round of their main event fight during UFC Vegas 123 in Las Vegas. A big win, but there will be questions raised about referee Dan Miragliotta’s intervention in the second round.

Moicano looked to be in full control. The Brazilian went for a quick takedown in the first round and dominated. In the second round, Moicano also secured the takedown and the body lock. Referee Dan Miragliotta stood up both fighters while Moicano had back control.

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Massive Momentum Shift

That completely shifted the momentum of the fight. Nolan tagged Moicano, who was barely able to survive to the third round. The Brazilian, who was still hurt going into that third round, was finished by ground-and-pound TKO. A big win for Nolan, but a very questionable intervention from referee Dan Miragliotta.

Second Win Of The Month

After beating Bruce Whitehead earlier this month, the undefeated Jacobe Smith picked up another win. In his biggest challenge so far, he beat Randy Brown via unanimous decision. Smith used his dominant wrestling in the fight.

Brown wasn’t able to neutralize Smith’s game and was on his back for the majority of the fight. Smith opened up a big cut on Brown’s eyebrow. After three rounds, Smith won and hopes for a shot against someone in the top 15 in the near future.

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No Love Lost

In a fight between two unranked flyweights, Cody Durden beat Ode’ Osbourne after three rounds via unanimous decision. Both men had a lot to say about each other leading up to the fight. The fight was booked before but also canceled because of injuries. Tonight both fighters went after each other in the Octagon.

Durden was able to implement his ground game early in the fight. He had a Twister submission locked up, but Osbourne was able to get out of it. Osbourne won the third round but it was too late. Durden won after three rounds.

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Fairy Tale Ending

Julian Erosa announced before his fight tonight against JeongYeong Lee that it would be his final fight of his career. The American fighter had to overcome early adversity in the fight after being tagged by Lee early on.

Erosa recovered quickly and knocked down Lee with a big right hand. He finished the South Korean fighter via ground-and-pound. An amazing end to the career of ‘Juicy J’.

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Full Results: UFC Vegas 123

Main Card

Tom Nolan def. Renato Moicano via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:28.

Jacobe Smith def. Randy Brown via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26).

Cody Durden def. Ode’ Osbourne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Luana Santos def. Yana Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani def. Farman Hasanov via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – R3, 2:11.

Preliminary Card

Dakota Hope def. Francis Marshall via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Rodrigo Sezinando def. Theodor Berggren via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – R2, 5:00

Julian Erosa def. JeongYeong Lee via knockout (punches) – R1, 1:31.

Zachary Reese def. Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27).

Joe Kropschot def. Nick Klein via submission (inverted triangle armbar) – R2, 1:25.

Piera Rodriguez def. Talita Alencar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Lucia Szabová def. Tainara Lisboa via TKO (punches) – R3, 3:20.

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights.