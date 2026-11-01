Jack Della Maddalena Interested in Fighting Mike Malott

Former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena said that he is interested in fighting Mike Malott in his next fight.

Della Maddalena is coming off back-to-back losses against Islam Makhachev and Carlos Prates, but those are the top two welterweights in the world, so there is no shame in those losses.

Therefore, Della Maddalena is still among the highest-ranked welterweights in the sport, and he will get another big fight his next time out. Could that be against Malott, who is one of the hottest fighters in the weight class right now?

Jack Della Maddalena Open to Fighting Mike Malott

Speaking to Bedtime MMA, Della Maddalena confirmed his interest in fighting Malott.

“Yeah, for sure. For sure. We’ll see. Yeah. I’d be into that,” Della Maddalena said when asked if he’d like to fight Malott next.

Will the UFC Book This Fight?

On paper, a potential Della Maddalena vs. Malott fight makes a ton of sense, and it’s the type of fight that the UFC should definitely consider booking.

Malott himself said after his last win, a brutal knee KO over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Edmonton, that Della Maddalena would be the type of matchup that he wants next, so there is certainly a chance this fight happens given that both the fighters are into it.

With Malott continuing to rise in the UFC welterweight rankings, he absolutely deserves the chance to fight one of the division’s upper-echelon fighters, and Della Maddalena certainly qualifies as one of the top fighters in the weight class right now, so you can see why he would be interested in this matchup.

As well, for Della Maddalena, fighting someone like Malott would give him the opportunity to take out a top fighter in the weight class and get one step closer to his ultimate goal of reclaiming his UFC welterweight title. So, it’s a fight that absolutely makes a ton of sense for both of the fighters, and now let’s see if the UFC matchmakers are also interested in booking it, as it would certainly be a fun one that the fans would love.