UFC Star Prefers Gaethje vs. Volkanovski Instead of Tsarukyan

UFC lightweight star Renato Moicano says that he would prefer to see Justin Gaethje fight Alexander Volkanovski rather than Arman Tsarukyan.

After knocking out Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, Volkanovski called out Gaethje for a lightweight superfight between two current champions. But Tsarukyan is the rightful No. 1 contender at 155 lbs now, meaning the UFC will have a tough choice to make as to who will fight Gaethje next.

If you ask Moicano, however, the choice is an easy one to make.

Renato Moicano Prefers Gaethje vs. Volkanovski Over Tsarukyan

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Moicano explained why he prefers to watch Gaethje fight Volkanovski over Tsarukyan next.

“Personally, I like (it). UFC is not about being only the best. It’s not. UFC is about, (and) into selling history behind the fight. A narrative. So I think Volkanovski, the way he beat Mosvar, the way he beat Diego Lopes, and he tried to get this title against Islam the first time and he did very well. He did well. On the second time, if course, he got on short notice and he lost. So, imagine now, like a little bit older, but he still (has) what it takes to be a champion and against a guy that is way more favorable than Islam Makhachev. And I think on Justin Gaethje’s side, if you look at that, it’s better to fight Volkanovski than fight Arman. So it makes sense for Volk, it makes sense for Gaethje, and makes sense for the UFC. But it doesn’t make sense if you look at the rankings, and Arman should not be waiting, but who knows?” Moicano said.

“I would rather watch Volk than Arman, to be completely honest. UFC does what the fans want to watch, so maybe that could happen.”

Renato Moicano Would Pick Arman Tsarukyan to Beat Justin Gaethje

While Moicano prefers Volkanovski fight Gaethje, he thinks Tsarukyan beats Gaethje if he fights him.

“I think he will have a very hard night. Arman is right now… after what he did to Ruffy, that was crazy. That was crazy, and I think Ruffy is a better striker than Gaethje. I’m not going to be here talking (expletive) about Justin Gaethje. I am a huge fan. What he did was unbelievable against Topuria. But Arman is very well-rounded. Good striker, good grappler, good wrestler, very high fighting I.Q. So I think Arman is the next champion,” Moicano said.