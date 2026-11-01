Daniel Cormier Reacts to Terrible Standup at UFC Vegas 123

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier reacted to the terrible standup by referee Dan Miragliotta in the main event of UFC Vegas 123.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 123, lightweight veteran Renato Moicano had back control on rival Tom Nolan and was working for a submission. But for whatever reason, Miragliotta stood the fighters up, which directly ended up leading to Moicano getting knocked out after the fight went back to its feet.

While Moicano has been gracious in defeat following the fight and has only congratulated his opponent on his big win, many MMA fighters and those in the know have heavily criticized Miragliotta for his braindead decision to stand the fight up.

Daniel Cormier Reacts to UFC Vegas 123 Standup

Speaking on Paramount+ following UFC Vegas 123, Cormier shared his reaction to the terrible standup by the referee in the Moicano vs. Nolan bout.

“I just don’t think a ref should take anybody out of mount, ever. Should never take anybody off the back like that. I just don’t think you take those type of positions and change it. They’re just too dominant,” Cormier said following UFC Vegas 123.

Not Tom Nolan’s Fault

At the end of the day, the standup was not Nolan’s fault, so the fighter should not be blamed for what the referee did. But at the same time, there is no doubt that this stand-up changed the entire trajectory of this fight, and Moicano should be extremely upset following what happened to him.

To Moicano’s credit, he has taken the high road following the defeat and seems to be trying to be a good guy about the whole situation, but as Cormier said, there is no doubt that he got the short end of the stick from the referee, as what happened to him should simply never happen in an MMA fight.

Since Nolan got a post-fight bonus, it doesn’t seem like the UFC is upset with him for what happened. But there is no doubt this was a big mess, and the stand-up by Miragliotta changed the entire fight and therefore the careers of both of the fighters.