UFC Hall of Famer Not Interested in Gaethje vs. Volkanovski

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping said that he is not interested in a superfight between Justin Gaethje and Alex Volkanovski.

After Volkanovski beat Movsar Evloev via second-round TKO at UFC 333, he called for a superfight against Gaethje in a matchup between the UFC featherweight and UFC lightweight champions.

While many fans and fight analysts want to see this matchup, Bisping isn’t interested in it.

Michael Bisping Not Interested in Justin Gaethje vs. Alex Volkanovski

Speaking on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping explained why he doesn’t want to see Gaethje vs. Volkanovski, suggesting that because he’s already had two failed attempts at becoming the UFC lightweight champion against former title holder Islam Makhachev, this isn’t the fight that makes sense for him next.

“Volkanovski, does he deserve a third shot? I’m not saying he does or he doesn’t, but he’s already had two shots at becoming a lightweight champ. And to be honest, the’s one way legacy for Volkanovski. I’m just saying, if I were Justin Gaethje sitting here right now, I’d be like, well, I’m going to take a chance. I’m going to take a guy that’s coming up a weight class, so it’s win-win for him regardless. And if he were to lose, it’s not the best look and then he loses his belt and then what, retires. … I would understand if Justin Gaethje was hesitant to want to do that,” Bisping said (via MMA Weekly).

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Other Lightweight Contenders More Deserving Before Alex Volkanovski

As well, Bisping believes that there are other contenders in the UFC lightweight division who have been waiting their turn and biding their time for a title shot, such as Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira, who could get the title shot first.

“In the lightweight division, Justin Gaethje has got a clearcut No. 1 contender in Arman Tsarukyan. There’s also Charles Oliveira that he’s lost to that’s fighting Diego Lopes. There’s Max Holloway that he’s lost to. So he’s not in the same kind of – Listen, the man’s a legend, awesome career, but he’s got work to do in the lightweight division,” Bisping said.