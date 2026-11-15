Josh Hokit Blasts Jon Jones After UFC 334 Criticism

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit took a shot at Jon Jones following the former champ’s criticism of his fight at UFC 334.

Hokit lost a unanimous decision to Ciryl Gane in a failed bid to become the new UFC heavyweight champion in the main event of UFC 334.

Despite the loss, however, it was an exceptional performance by Hokit, who went five hard rounds with Gane, one of the finest heavyweight fighters in the sport.

Jones, though, didn’t see it that way, taking a shot at Hokit, who also trains at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Now, Hokit has responded.

Josh Hokit Responds to Jon Jones

Taking to his social media on Sunday, the day after he lost his title chance against Gane, Hokit sent a fiery response to Jones.

“When you are looking up at me from hell. You’ll realize that Satan protects his best workers, you women beating, gay, drug addict piece of (expletive),” Hokit wrote on his X.

When you are looking up at me from hell. You’ll realize that Satan protects his best workers, you women beating, gay, drug addict piece of shit. https://t.co/qZrkj2GSK4 — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 15, 2026

Clearly, there is no love lost between Hokit and Jones, and although the likelihood of these two ever fighting is relatively low, the seeds are still being planted for a matchup one day between the two men.

Josh Hokit Takes a Shot at Ciryl Gane

In addition to going after Jones, Hokit also took a shot at Gane, who poked him in the eyes early in their fight at UFC 334, something which has become all too commonplace with Gane, who has poked several fighters in the eyes during his UFC career.

“Josh Hokit says his vision was compromised the entire fight after being poked in the eye by Ciryl Gane early in the first round: ‘I saw triple the whole fight… but (expletive) it.'”

Hokit has already called for an immediate rematch against Gane, which is unlikely to happen given that there are other contenders in the UFC heavyweight division who are waiting for their crack at the belt first. But it hasn’t stopped Hokit from asking for another title shot on social media, and we’ll have to wait and see what the UFC matchmakers end up doing.