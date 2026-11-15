Joe Rogan and Paddy Pimblett Lift the Lid on Colby Covington’s True Personality

Joe Rogan and Paddy Pimblett lifted the lid and shared their honest opinions about Colby Covington‘s true personality. Covington was a polarizing fighter during his career after adopting a persona. Pimblett and Rogan revealed ‘Chaos’ persona is the complete opposite of his true personality.

Covington adopted a pro wrestling-like heel persona when he fought Demian Maia. The American went off on the Brazilian fans in attendance during his post-fight interview and immediately became more marketable.

‘Chaos’ began leaning into his persona, which earned him more opportunities. However, in doing so, Covington also had issues with several fighters, some of whom were from his own gym.

Despite Covington’s persona, Rogan and Pimblett have heard that he is actually very nice behind the scenes.

Paddy Pimblett Lifts the Lid on Colby Covington’s True Personality

Paddy Pimblett did not mince words when he shared his thoughts on Colby Covington’s persona. Pimblett admitted that he dislikes fighters who put on an act rather than being themselves.

‘The Baddy’ previously had a run-in with Covington backstage at a UFC event. However, aside from that encounter, he has heard that ‘Chaos’ is actually a nice person.

“As you know, I hate Colby Covington. I hate the acting, I hate the trying to be someone you’re not. Just be yourself. Why are you putting this act on? It just [expletive] me off, lad,” Pimblett said during his appearance on the JRE MMA Show.

“Everything I’ve ever heard about Colby Covington is behind-the-scenes, he’s one of the nicest men. I’ve heard he’s one of the nicest fellows about, so when he’s the way he is on camera, it’s like, what are you doing? You know what I mean?”

Joe Rogan Reveals the Reason Why Covington Adopted a Persona

Joe Rogan also chimed in and revealed that Covington is in fact a nice person when he is not in character.

“[Covington’s] a nice guy. I’ve hung out with him at the Comedy Store in LA. He’s very nice,” Rogan said during the JRE MMA Show.

Rogan also revealed that Covington was at risk of being cut from the UFC at one point due to his fighting style. By adopting a persona, his UFC career was saved and he received more opportunities because of his ability to sell a fight.

“Colby was about to get cut. And he fought Demian Maia in Brazil, and [the UFC] were going to cut him. The UFC has an issue with guys who win, but are not exciting, if they don’t get the fans stirred up. And they will cut you. I’m against it, I’m a purist,” Rogan said.