Shara Magomedov Reveals He Was Offered to Throw UFC Fight

UFC middleweight fighter Shara Magomedov revealed that he was offered money to throw one of his fights inside of the Octagon.

In August 2024, Magomedov fought Michal Oleksiejczuk, a fight that he won via unanimous decision. Magomedov was a hefty favorite to win that bout.

However, the Russian admitted that he was offered a ton of money to throw the fight, though he ultimately did not take the offer to do so.

Shara Magomedov Reveals Fighting-Fixing Offer

Speaking to Makarena, Magomedov revealed that he was offered $1.2 million USD to lose against Oleksiejczuk, but he turned down the money as his UFC career was worth more to him.

“I had a fight in the UFC. I was offered 100 million ($1.2 M) to lose. I had an opponent Michal Oleksiejczuk, a Polak. They offered me 100 million, but I refused, I did not want to. At that time my career was much more important to me than that money,” Magomedov said.

This is not the first time that a UFC fighter has been offered to money to throw fights, but it’s illegal to do, and when fighters get these types of shady offers, they are supposed to let the UFC know immediately. It’s unknown if Magomedov informed the UFC about this situation, but either way, he won the fight, so he’s in the clear.

As for why Magomedov would be offered to throw the fight, it’s pretty simple: since Oleksiejczuk was the underdog, the bettors could make a lot of money on him, more than what they would offer Magomedov to throw it. Ultiamtely, though those plans wre foiled when Magomedov said no to the idea of throwing his fight.

Shara Magomedov Fights Israel Adesanya Next

Magomedov, who is 6-1 in the UFC and currently riding a two-fight win streak, returns to the Octagon at UFC Saudi Arabia next month when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in what should be a very exciting fight between two strikers.

Should Magmedov win that fight, he would pick up the biggest win of his MMA careerato date and move closer to a 185 lbs title shot.