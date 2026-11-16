Dana White Reacts to Tommy McMillen’s Suspected OD

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to the news that featherweight fighter Tommy McMillen suffered a suspected overdose.

TMZ reported this week that McMillen recently suffered an overdose at a Scottsdale, Arizona, nightclub. Thankfully, McMillen is OK, but there is no doubt that this was a scary situation.

Dana White Comments on Tommy McMillen’s Suspected Overdose

Speaking to the media after UFC 334, White was asked about McMillen’s suspected OD. Here’s what the UFC president said.

“Yeah, it’s (expletive) horrible,” White said. “We found out online.”

White was then asked what he thought about McMillen already being back in the gym just a few days after the scary incident. While the UFC bossman was impressed by it, he also said that he hopes the entire incident serves as a wake-up call for his surging featherweight prospect.

“Which is crazy, incredible, that’s insane. Hopefully, that was a huge wake-up call for him,” White said.

Play

Tommy McMillen Is a Budding UFC Star

McMillen made his UFC debut earlier this year, and he is already 3-0 in the UFC with three bonus awards. He won Fight of the Night after knocking out Manolo Zecchini in his promotional debut earlier this year; then he picked up a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish over Alberto Montes. Most recently, McMillen won another Fight of the Night bonus after winning a decision over Marwan Rahiki in an all-out war.

Thankfully, McMillen appears to be healthy and didn’t suffer any serious damage from this recent incident, as things obviously could have gone much worse for him. Hopefully, as White said, the youngster can learn from this incident and make sure that it doesn’t happen again, because there is no guarantee that things won’t be worse if it happens again.

As for when we could see McMillen in the Octagon again, it seems unlikely that the UFC will book McMillen for another fight anytime soon, given this recent incident. Instead, look for him to come back in a few months after he takes some time off to make sure he is fully healthy before making his comeback.